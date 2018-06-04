‘I have the absolute right to pardon myself,’ Trump says in morning tweetstorm

- source
- Getty Images
- President Donald Trump claimed on Monday morning that he has the “right” to pardon himself.
- Over the weekend, his main lawyer Rudy Giuliani also said Trump had the right to give himself a pardon, but would not use it.
- These tweets come after Trump proposed pardons for people convicted of offenses for which his campaign is being investigated.
- Trump also claimed the special counsel Robert Mueller’s appointment is unconstitutional.
In a series of tweets Monday morning, President Donald Trump asserted he had the “absolute right to pardon himself” and that the special counsel investigation into his campaign violated the US Constitution.
As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong? In the meantime, the never ending Witch Hunt, led by 13 very Angry and Conflicted Democrats (& others) continues into the mid-terms!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2018
The appointment of the Special Councel is totally UNCONSTITUTIONAL! Despite that, we play the game because I, unlike the Democrats, have done nothing wrong!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2018
In an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on Sunday, Trump’s lead attorney Rudy Giuliani claimed that Trump “probably” has the power to pardon himself, but that he has “no intention” to do so.
Last Thursday, Trump stunned much of the political world by announcing a presidential pardon for conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza and floating the possibility of pardons for television personality Martha Stewart and former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich. All three were convicted on offenses related to campaign finance violations, obstruction of justice, and corruption.
Some interpreted these actions as a signal that anyone implicated in the special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, including himself, could also receive a pardon.