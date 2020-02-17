Trump’s campaign chief posted a stirring photo of Air Force One at the Daytona 500, but deleted it after realizing it was from George W Bush’s trip in 2004

Bill Bostock, Business Insider US
Donald Trump’s campaign manager deleted a photo from George Bush’s 2004 visit to the Daytona 500 after mistakenly using it to celebrate Trump’s visit to the event on Sunday.

“@realDonaldTrump won the #Daytona500 before the race even started,” Brad Parscale tweeted Sunday, along with an impressive photo of Air Force One rising behind the Daytona International Speedway in Florida.

But, instead of showing Trump leaving Daytona Beach International Airport on Sunday, it actually showed the time president George Bush left, following a February 15 visit more than a decade ago.

It didn’t go unnoticed, with reporters like Voice of America’s Steve Herman, pointing out the error.

Parscale deleted the tweet after around three hours. In the meantime it garnered 6,700 retweets and around 23,000 likes. He replaced it with one containing an accurate photo shortly after.

The 2004 photo was taken by Jonathan Ferry for Getty Images. “Apparently I won the Daytona 500 photography before the race even started,” Ferry, who was not photographing at Sunday’s event, told CNN.

Air Force One takes off with US President George W. Bush aboard after attending the NASCAR Nextel Cup Daytona 500 on February 15, 2004 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Trump was grand marshal at the NASCAR race.

“My fellow race fans, there’s no greater thrill than to join you at the world center of races for the 62nd Daytona 500,” Trump told the stadium in a pre-race announcement.

“NASCAR fans never forget that no matter who wins the race, what matters most is God, family, and country,” he said.

Trump, appearing with first lady Melania Trump, also did a lap of the 2.5-mile circuit in the presidential limo, known as “The Beast,” before the race.