Trump plans to take more money from the military to pay for the border wall — here’s what could get cut

caption President Donald Trump during a tour of US-Mexico border wall prototypes. source Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

The Trump administration is reportedly planning to divert another $3.8 billion in military spending meant for the National Guard and programs like the F-35 fighter to fund a border wall.

The additional $3.8 billion budget request comes after the White House was reportedly preparing to divert $7.2 billion from military construction and counter-drug projects.

Here are the military projects from which that $3.8 billion is expected be diverted.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Funding for President Donald Trump’s barrier on the US-Mexico border was initially expected to divert $7.2 billion from the Defense Department’s budget, but it may siphon even more money from several military programs.

According to news reports on Thursday, the Trump administration is preparing to divert an additional $3.8 billion from the National Guard and programs like the F-35 fighter. The move comes after the administration requested $2 billion for the border barrier as part of the 2021 budget, which was submitted to Congress on Monday.

The $7.2 billion figure reported earlier in January was five times greater than initial $1.4 billion Congress allotted for the border project in the 2019 and 2020 federal budgets. The White House initially demanded $5 billion for the construction project in 2018, before it accepted the lower figure from Democrats amid the longest ever federal government shutdown.

Roughly $3.7 billion of that $7.2 billion request is expected to come from military construction projects and the remaining $3.5 billion from military counter-drug operations.

Here’s where the additional $3.8 billion would come from to fund the southern border barrier:

$1.3 billion from the National Guard and Reserve components.

source Getty Images/Joe Raedle

Source: Roll Call, Defense One

Two F-35 Joint Strike Fighters from the US Marine Corps.

source Samuel King Jr./US Air Force

Source: Roll Call, Defense One

Two MV-22 Ospreys.

source US Air Force

Source: Roll Call, Defense One

One Navy P-8 Poseidon surveillance plane.

source Reuters

Source: Roll Call, Defense One

Two C-130Js.

source US Air Force Photo

Source: Roll Call, Defense One

Eight MQ-9 Reaper drones.

Source: Roll Call, Defense One