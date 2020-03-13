Trump says only a payroll tax cut ‘will make a big difference’ as coronavirus hits economy

caption U.S. President Donald Trump leads the daily Coronavirus-related briefing at the White House in Washington source Reuters

President Donald Trump repeated calls for a payroll tax cut on Friday as the coronavirus outbreak increasingly raised alarm about the US economy.

That came even as it appeared there was little support for such a policy on Capitol Hill.

Policymakers have instead focused on separate policies to aid the economy, including potential tax credits for businesses and the expansion of paid sick leave for workers.

“If you want to get money into the hands of people quickly & efficiently, let them have the full money that they earned, APPROVE A PAYROLL TAX CUT until the end of the year, December 31,” the president wrote on Twitter. “Then you are doing something that is really meaningful. Only that will make a big difference!”

The comment came as Washington escalated efforts to aid American businesses and households affected by the respiratory illness COVID-19, which has sickened more than 1,200 throughout the nation. Officials have scrambled to contain the pandemic, severely restricting businesses and calling for consumers to stay at home.

A payroll tax cut proposal has been brushed aside by key members of Congress, who have expressed concern that it would be ineffective for the most at-risk Americans and that it would pile onto the national deficit. Even allies to the president have cast doubt on whether a payroll tax cut would be feasible. In the Democratic-controlled House, the proposal would almost certainly be dead on arrival.

The White House and Democrats have instead focused on separate policies to aid the economy, including potential tax credits for businesses and the expansion of paid sick leave for workers. Forecasters have said the economy could be pushed toward a downturn from coronavirus-related disruptions.