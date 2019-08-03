2020 candidates and local celebrities react to the deadly shooting in El Paso, Texas that killed at least 18 people on Saturday

caption Beto O’Rourke source Getty

On Saturday morning, a shooter opened fire inside a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, reportedly killing at least 18 people.

Soon afterwards, President Donald Trump, Democratic presidential candidates, and local celebrities flooded to Twitter to share their sympathies.

Here’s how the nation reacted to Saturday’s tragedy in Texas.

Authorities have confirmed that a shooting suspect was arrested.

After news of the tragedy taking place at its Cielo Vista Mall location, Walmart said that it was “praying for the victims, the community & our associates, as well as the first responders.”

We're in shock over the tragic events at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, where store 2201 & club 6502 are located. We’re praying for the victims, the community & our associates, as well as the first responders. We’re working closely with law enforcement & will update as appropriate. — Walmart (@Walmart) August 3, 2019

President Trump called it a “terrible shooting” and promised “total support of [the] Federal Government.”

Terrible shootings in ElPaso, Texas. Reports are very bad, many killed. Working with State and Local authorities, and Law Enforcement. Spoke to Governor to pledge total support of Federal Government. God be with you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2019

Democratic presidential candidates gave their condolences, including Beto O’Rourke, who resides in El Paso, Texas.

Truly heartbreaking. Stay safe, El Paso. Please follow all directions of emergency personnel as we continue to get more updates. https://t.co/BU0AH6Y8Rv — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 3, 2019

Many candidates took the opportunity to question and critique the nation’s current gun laws.

My grandmother used to take me to Cielo Vista Mall. Now it’s one more mass shooting scene. How many more must grieve before we act? #ElPaso — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) August 3, 2019

The news out of El Paso is devastating. I'm heartbroken for the victims and their families. Far too many communities have suffered through tragedies like this already. We must act now to end our country's gun violence epidemic. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) August 3, 2019

Everyone in America, myself included, is devastated by the news of this latest attack in El Paso. Sadly, after each of these tragedies the Senate does nothing. That has got to change. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 3, 2019

Enough. We need to end this national nightmare. Praying for everyone affected by this unspeakable tragedy, and for our country to find the moral courage to take action to end this carnage. https://t.co/vqTMSlbR8j — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) August 3, 2019

My heart is with the people of El Paso today as they cope with a devastating mass shooting—the scope of which we are still learning. This attack is a tragic reminder of our government’s failure to do its most basic duty: to protect American lives. We need gun reform now. https://t.co/z0JTng4kVa — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) August 3, 2019

My heart breaks for El Paso and those killed and injured by another mass shooting. This can’t keep happening. It just can’t. Every day Congress refuses to act and pass gun laws is a horrible omission of responsibility. This is a tragedy. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) August 3, 2019

Other US politicians offered their sympathies to the victims and their loved ones as well.

El Paso is brave and El Paso is strong. This city and its people will emerge from this tragedy. But that doesn’t change the fact that they shouldn’t have to. — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) August 3, 2019

My heart is heavy for the victims of today’s shooting, their loved ones and the El Paso community. Grateful for the efforts of our first responders. As we wait to learn more, please stay safe, avoid the Cielo Vista area and follow @EPPOLICE for updates. — Rep. Will Hurd (@HurdOnTheHill) August 3, 2019

I am heartbroken to learn about the mass shooting in El Paso. My prayers are with the victims and their families and I thank the first responders for their swift actions. For the sake of our children and generations yet unborn, this must stop. #NeverAgain — Elijah E. Cummings (@RepCummings) August 3, 2019

Love to #ElPaso. No one should have been taken from you today. May the memories of those you lost live forever. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) August 3, 2019

By Saturday afternoon, Texas Governor Greg Abbott had issued a statement saying, “the state of Texas will do everything it can to ensure justice is delivered to the perpetrators of this heinous act.”

Statement on shooting in El Paso: pic.twitter.com/hsCXYGNLGg — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) August 3, 2019

Singer-songwriter Khalid, who was born in El Paso, tweeted upon hearing of the news in his hometown.

this is scary man, praying for everyone in El Paso — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) August 3, 2019

Blink 182’s Mark Hoppus said his band was in El Paso hotel at the time of the shooting and was instructed to stay inside.

we are locked down in our hotel in el paso. over the intercom system they just announced that there are reports of another active shooter directly across the street at a location different from the first shootings. — mark hoppus.????️‍???? (@markhoppus) August 3, 2019

Apple CEO Tim Cook shared his support.

Devastated to hear of today’s shooting in Texas. We pray for the victims and their families. Our team at Apple Cielo Vista and the entire El Paso community are close to our hearts, and we’re grateful to the first responders on the scene. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 3, 2019

Star Trek star, George Takei, called on Walmart to “show responsibility and leadership. Halt the sale of firearms and ammunition at your stores nationwide.”