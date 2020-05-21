Trump praises Henry Ford’s ‘good bloodlines’ while touring Michigan manufacturing plant

“Blood lines” were briefly the subject of President Donald Trump’s opening remarks during a tour of a Ford manufacturing facility in Ypsilanti, Mich. on Thursday.

Trump has demonstrated a fascination with “genes” and family lineage before, such as when he compared himself to his uncle who taught at MIT.

“The company founded by a man named Henry Ford,” Trump said. “Good blood lines, good blood lines, if you believe in that stuff, you’ve got good blood.”

Some commenters online were quick to point to Henry Ford’s legacy which was later scrutinized over his collaboration with the German Nazi regime during WWII in addition to anti-Semitic writings.

The visit was ostensibly about the company producing personal protective equipment (PPE) to help with the nation’s coronavirus response.

In the middle of reading a line about the history of the company, Trump veered off topic during his introductory remarks.

The President says the founder of Ford has good bloodlines.. If you’re not familiar with Henry Ford, I would encourage you to read more about him and specifically his actions during WW2 pic.twitter.com/vniaOSR2sX — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) May 21, 2020

Trump has talked about genes and family heritage many times before, such as when he recalled his late uncle being an MIT professor and how that means he intuitively understands medicine during an early coronavirus briefing.

Some commenters online were quick to point out Ford’s legacy of anti-Semitism.

During World War II, Ford’s company collaborated with the Nazi regime by producing vehicles for them, along with General Motors.

Ford also published anti-Semitic writings, such as in 1918 when he ran a series of articles in four volumes on “The International Jew.”

It is unclear whether Trump was aware of the history when he made the comments.

The White House did not immediately return a request for comment.