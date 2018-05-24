Trump praises NFL’s new rule against anthem protests, says protesters should ‘maybe’ leave the US

- President Donald Trump has weighed in on the NFL’s new rule against US national anthem protests.
President Donald Trump commented on the NFL’s new rule against US national anthem protests, giving it his broad support and suggesting that players who want to protest the anthem should perhaps leave the US.
The NFL approved a new national-anthem policy on Wednesday in response to ongoing player protests that took over the 2017 season.
The rule says that players must either stand on the field during the anthem, wait in the locker room, or face a fine for any kind of protest.
The rule follows a long campaign by Trump to compel players to show respect for the anthem, alongside flagging ratings on NFL games throughout 2017.
“I don’t think people should be staying in locker rooms,” Trump told FOX News Channel’s FOX & Friends on Thursday.
“You have to stand proudly for the National Anthem. You shouldn’t be playing, you shouldn’t be there.
“Maybe they shouldn’t be in the country” said Trump. “The NFL owners did the right thing”
But Trump downplayed his personal role in the new NFL role, saying “I think the people pushed it forward, this was not me.” Trump admitted he “brought it out,” but ultimately gave credit to the US public.
“This country is very smart, we’re very smart people,” said Trump.