Video shows physical scuffle between Trump’s new press secretary and North Korean aides

caption Stephanie Grisham, spokesperson for first lady Melania Trump, arrives for a campaign rally with U.S. President Donald Trump in Orlando, Florida, U.S., June 18, 2019. source REUTERS/Carlos Barria

The newly appointed White House press secretary got into an “all-out brawl” with North Korean aides Sunday ahead of President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s meeting in front of the press.

Grisham physically pushed back against the aides that were preventing members of the American press pool from getting to the room where Trump and Kim were seated.

A video of the incident shows Stephanie Grisham pushing an aide with her whole body before rushing a cameraman through the chaos.

Stephanie Grisham, the newly appointed White House press secretary got into a scuffle with North Korean aides Sunday just outside a room where President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un were set to meet in front of the press.

A video of the incident shows Grisham inside Freedom House in the country’s Demilitarized Zone pushing an aide with her whole body in what CNN reports was an “all-out brawl” as some security tried to prevent members of the American press pool from entering the room.

Grisham can be heard saying “go, go” and rushing a cameraman through to the chaotic scene where Trump and Kim were seated before a mass of cameras.

The Associated Press reports that the tangle left Grisham with bruises. The White House did not immediately return Business Insider’s request for comment.

The incident seemed to be a rough start to the job for Grisham, as it came less than a week after she was named to the role.

Grisham is only the fourth woman in history to serve as White House press secretary, and the third under a Republican president.