Trump pushed Ukraine’s new president to work with Giuliani and investigate Biden’s son 8 times during a July phone call

caption President Donald Trump answers a reporter’s question as eight different phones and recording devices placed on his desk by reporters and White House staff members record his words during an interview with Reuters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, on August 20, 2018. source Leah Millis/Reuters

President Donald Trump pressed Ukraine’s new president to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden’s son at least eight times in a July phone call, according to a new Wall Street Journal report.

This report came as Washington’s focus is glued on a mysterious conversation between Trump and a foreign leader that’s reportedly the focus of a whistleblower complaint from a member of the US intelligence community.

Reports from the The Washington Post and The New York Times on Thursday said the whistleblower complaint centered around Ukraine.

President Donald Trump during a July phone call with Volodymyr Zelensky repeatedly pushed the recently elected Ukrainian president to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, according to a Wall Street Journal report released Friday.

The report alleges Trump urged the Ukrainian president to work with his attorney, Rudy Giuliani, on the probe and pressed him about it at least eight times during the call.

“He told him that he should work with [Mr. Giuliani] on Biden, and that people in Washington wanted to know” whether there was any basis to allegations the former vice president worked to protect a Ukraine-based gas company with ties to his son, Hunter Biden, a person familiar with the matter told the Journal. The person also said they didn’t believe Trump offered any “quid-pro-quo” for the Ukrainian president’s cooperation.

This report came as Washington’s focus is glued on a whistleblower complaint from a member of the intelligence community that allegedly accuses Trump of making a promise to a foreign leader. Reports from The Washington Post and The New York Times on Thursday said the complaint centered around Ukraine.

Giuliani on Thursday had a heated exchange with CNN’s Chris Cuomo over the complaint as well as his communications with Ukraine, offering contradictory statements on whether he’d urged the Ukrainian government to investigate Biden.

After the interview, Giuliani tweeted, “A President telling a Pres-elect of a well known corrupt country he better investigate corruption that affects US is doing his job. Maybe if Obama did that the Biden Family wouldn’t have bilked millions from Ukraine and billions from China; being covered up by a Corrupt Media.”

This article will continue to be updated.