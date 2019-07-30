Trump reportedly prints out tweets about him he likes, signs them, and mails them to the author

President Donald Trump often prints out tweets he likes, and sends a signed A4 print of it to the author, a congressman has said.

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz told Politico that a few days after Trump liked one of his tweets, a signed printed-out copy arrived at his Washington, DC, office.

The Politico report, based on interviews with administration officials, also details how Trump obsesses over hard-copy newspapers, which he reads by the box-load.

One source told Politico that when Trump sees a positive article about an ally, he signs it with a black marker pen, writes a note on it, and gets a staffer to mail it to the subject.

A photo of of an article about Trump-ally Scott Pruitt from the Weekly Standard in December 2017 obtained by Politico is covered in Trump’s signature, with the comment: “Scott, Great story. You Get It!”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

President Donald Trump has been known to have aides to print out versions of tweets about him he likes so he can sign them and mail them to the author, a close ally has said.

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz told Politico that after Trump had liked one of his tweets, a printed-out copy of it complete with Trump’s signature arrived at his Congressional office address in Washington, DC.

Gaetz framed the print-out, which now hangs on the wall.

caption President Donald Trump signs the visitors book in Westminster Abbey on June 3, 2019. source Jeff Mitchell/Getty Images

Of the surprise, Gaetz said: “This is the proverbial Trump gift basket waiting for you in your suite or sent to you.”

According to the report by Politico, which sources information about Trump’s routine from more than 10 current and former officials, the president not only prints and signs tweets, but also does the same thing with newspapers and magazines every week.

One source told Politico that when Trump reads a positive article about his allies, and decides to share it with them, he doesn’t share it via hyperlink.

Instead, he uses a black marker pen to sign it and write notes on it, before getting a staffer to mail it.

Read more: Trump loves to attack American cities – and politically he doesn’t need them

In one case he sent Scott Pruitt, the ex-administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, a copy of an article about him in the December 2017 edition of the Weekend Standard.

A photo of the cut-out obtained by Politico shows Trump’s signature, with the comment: “Scott. Great story. You Get It!”

Read more: No sitting president has survived a serious primary challenge in the past 50 years. Here’s why Trump should be worried.

“He’s not a fan of The New York Times or The Washington Post but he never misses a day reading them,” a separate source close to the White House told Politico.

“And if he doesn’t read them that day, he’ll put them in a box and read them a few days later.”

Some column feedback from POTUS pic.twitter.com/NIfbcVs6xq — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) November 27, 2017

Another former senior administration official told Politico: “He would literally sit on Air Force One for, like, 12 hours and go through stacks of newspapers,”

“It was amazing how religious he was about his newspapers.”