Amid tropical storm emergency, Trump fired off dozens of tweets promoting his golf course, skewering Andrew McCabe, and criticizing journalists

As Tropical Storm Barry approached Louisiana’s coast Saturday morning, nearing hurricane status and leaving more than 46,000 people in the state without power, President Donald Trump conjured up a storm of his own on Twitter.

Trump retweeted 24 tweets between 7:30 and 8:30 AM, 11 of which were from a verified account called Judicial Watch that describes itself as a “conservative non-partisan educational foundation promoting transparency, accountability, & integrity in government” in its bio.

Trump also quote-tweeted twice in the same time frame, once to call former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe “a major sleazebag.” Trump accused McCabe of taking “massive amounts of money from Crooked Hillary reps, for wife’s campaign, while Hillary was under ‘investigation’ by FBI!”

Andy McCabe is a major sleazebag. Among many other things, he took massive amounts of money from Crooked Hillary reps, for wife’s campaign, while Hillary was under “investigation” by FBI! https://t.co/bHweiBBj7z — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 13, 2019

Trump’s tweet was in reference to Judicial Watch tweeting that it had filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the Department of Justice “for records of communications between the FBI & former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe related to his book, The Threat: How the FBI Protects America in the Age of Terror and Trump.”

Read more: Tropical Storm Barry nears hurricane force as it approaches Louisiana coast. New Orleans’ river levees to be put to the test.

Trump also quote-tweeted Tom Fitton, President of Judicial Watch, who accused Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office of deleting texts “of corrupt FBI officials Lisa Page & Peter Strzok,” who Fitton then claimed were anti-Trump, “pro-Clinton FBI lovers who were running the Clinton’s Trump-Russia spy op” in the same tweet.

HUGE Cover-up!? Special Counsel Mueller’s office DELETED texts of of corrupt FBI officials Lisa Page & Peter Strzok– the two anti-@RealDonaldTrump, pro-Clinton FBI lovers who were running the Clinton's Trump-Russia spy op. @JudicialWatch sues: https://t.co/lnSyzz88mD … pic.twitter.com/Bt0OzhLvjS — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) July 12, 2019

Trump tweeted that Fitton’s accusation “is one of the most horrible abuses of all” and that “Those texts between gaga lovers would have told the whole story.” Trump also claimed Mueller had performed “Illegal deletion” and that “They gave us ‘the insurance policy.'”

This is one of the most horrible abuses of all. Those texts between gaga lovers would have told the whole story. Illegal deletion by Mueller. They gave us “the insurance policy.” https://t.co/EEa41Kn6fX — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 13, 2019

Trump’s tweetstorm began with him retweeting an ad for his golf courses from The Trump Organization’s official account, and Trump’s other retweets included one where Vice President Mike Pence called CNN’s coverage of migrant detention facilities “so dishonest” after he posted photos of his visit where he said “excellent care” was “being provided to families and children.”

ignoring the excellent care being provided to families and children. Our great @CBP agents deserve better and the American people deserve the whole story from CNN! pic.twitter.com/hsKsU6umhW — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) July 13, 2019

Trump didn’t tweet or retweet anything about Tropical Storm Barry, but he did retweet Senator Mitch McConnell’s offical press account about the Trump administration aiding the Kentucky government in the “war on #AsianCarp.”

He also retweeted McConnell’s official account tweet about how the Trump administration “punched back hard” at Russian election interference, and he retweeted Judicial Watch tweets about Hillary Clinton’s personal emails and about whether Mueller should have investigated the Clinton campaign.