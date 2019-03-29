9 times Trump has publicly embarrassed the people who work for him

caption President Donald Trump. source Scott Olson/Getty Images

President Donald Trump backtracked on his decision to eliminate federal government funding, putting his education Secretary Betsy DeVos in a bind.

“I’ve been to the Special Olympics, I think it’s incredible and I just authorized funding,” Trump told reporters. “I heard about it this morning. I have overridden my people. We’re funding the Special Olympics.”

Trump has publicly contradicted or embarrassed members of his administration on multiple occasions, including members of his cabinet, the Federal Reserve, and even his own intelligence officials.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump publicly contradicted his Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ announcement that Trump’s proposed budget plan would eliminate $18 million in funding for the Special Olympics, which garnered fierce backlash from the public.

“I’ve been to the Special Olympics, I think it’s incredible and I just authorized funding,” Trump told reporters when asked about the announcement. “I heard about it this morning. I have overridden my people. We’re funding the special Olympics.”

After initially defending the budget cut and accusing the media of smearing her, DeVos then walked back her previous statements, stating she had, in fact, strongly supported the federal funding for the Special Olympics.

Axios’ Jonathan Swan reported that according to former administration officials, “Trump savors news coverage that shows him acting unilaterally.”

Here are some of the times Trump has embarrassed people who work for him:

After his Education Secretary Betsy DeVos received swift backlash over Trump’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2020 eliminating funding for the Special Olympics, Trump said he was “overriding his people” and would fund the program.

caption Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos speaks during a cabinet meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Cabinet Room of the White House, July 18, 2018 in Washington, DC. source Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images

Source: Reuters

Last week, Trump attempted to overturn newly-imposed sanctions on North Korea enacted by his own Treasury Department with a tweet, confusing staff. The White House tried to cover for him by claiming his tweet referred to separate sanctions.

Source: Business Insider

Politico recently reported that Trump blindsided his attorney general and secretary of Health and Human Services by forging ahead with a plan to sue to invalidate the entire Affordable Care Act — despite their opposition and concerns.

caption U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about lowering drug prices with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar from the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 11, 2018. source Reuters

Source: Politico

Trump had a famously frosty relationship with former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, openly contradicting him on many subjects, including the US’ policy on the UAE’s blockade of Qatar. Tillerson never directly denied an NBC report that he called Trump “a f— moron.”

Source: USA Today

“I told Rex Tillerson, our wonderful Secretary of State, that he is wasting his time trying to negotiate with Little Rocket Man,” Trump tweeted in October 2017, referring to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. “Save your energy Rex, we’ll do what has to be done!”

caption U.S. President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson confer during a working lunch with African leaders during the U.N. General Assembly in New York, U.S., September 20, 2017. source REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Source: Donald Trump/Twitter

Trump slammed his former Defense Secretary General Jim Mattis after Mattis resigned in January, partially in protest over Trump’s Syria policy.

Source: Business Insider

“What’s he done for me?” Trump asked in a cabinet meeting. “How has he done in Afghanistan? Not too good. Not too good. I’m not happy with what he’s done in Afghanistan and I shouldn’t be happy. I wish him well, I hope he does well. But as you know President Obama fired him and essentially so did I.”

caption U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis listens as U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions during a meeting with military leaders in the Cabinet Room on October 23, 2018 in Washington, DC. source Win McNamee/Getty Images

Source: NBC

Trump has publicly lambasted the Federal Reserve, and has reportedly considered firing his Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell on multiple occasions.

Source: Washington Post

“The only problem our economy has is the Fed. They don’t have a feel for the Market, they don’t understand necessary Trade Wars or Strong Dollars or even Democrat Shutdowns over Borders. The Fed is like a powerful golfer who can’t score because he has no touch – he can’t putt!” Trump tweeted.

caption President Donald Trump stands behind Jerome Powell. source Carlos Barria/Reuters

Source: Donald Trump/Twitter

Trump also publicly blasted his attorney general, Jeff Sessions, for recusing himself from overseeing the Mueller investigation. The president complained to Fox News that Sessions “never really took control of the Justice Department” and that he only gave Sessions the job because of his loyalty.

Source: Business Insider

Trump has also sharply criticized Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, even re-tweeting a meme showing Rosenstein behind bars in December.

caption Rosenstein can be seen in the back between Robert Mueller and Hillary Clinton source Screenshot via Twitter

Source: Vox

And Trump publicly undermined the resounding conclusion of his intelligence agencies that Russia interfered in the 2016 election, saying he “didn’t believe any reason why it would be Russia” while standing next to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Source: Politico