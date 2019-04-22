Trump announces Herman Cain will not be nominated for Federal Reserve Board seat after string of controversies

caption Herman Cain source Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump announced Monday he would not nominate former Republican presidential candidate and pizza chain CEO Herman Cain to a position at the Federal Reserve.

Cain had come under fire for his qualifications as well as sexual harassment settlements.

A number of Republican senators expressed concern about Cain and said they would not be able to vote for his confirmation.

Visit BusinessInsider.com for more stories.

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump announced Monday he would not formally nominate former Republican presidential candidate and Godfather’s Pizza CEO Herman Cain to a position on the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors.

Cain had been heavily criticized for what many Republicans characterized as a lack of qualifications as well as accusations of sexual misconduct in his past. The controversies, along with dwindling prospects that the Republican-led Senate would even have enough votes to confirm Cain, prompted a withdrawal.

Read more: Former pizza-chain CEO Herman Cain’s appointment to the Federal Reserve looks like it’s dead in the water