15 photos of Melania and Donald Trump’s historic state visit with the Queen

caption President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Britain’s Queen Elizabeth review items from the Royal Collection at Buckingham Palace, in London, Britain, June 3, 2019. source Carlos Barria/Reuters

President Donald Trump is currently on his second visit to the United Kingdom. It’s his first official state visit to the country.

Trump, first lady Melania Trump, first daughter Ivanka Trump, and son-in-law Jared Kushner met Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince Harry, and more at Buckingham Palace on Monday.

Trump’s three-day visit is slated to include several public appearances alongside top British royalty and lawmakers, with much pomp and circumstance.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

President Donald Trump kicked off his first state visit to the United Kingdom Monday, nearly two years after he was first invited.

The long-awaited visit began with a bang at Buckingham Palace Monday alongside Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

See the highlights from Trump’s first day abroad.

President Donald and first lady Melania Trump landed at Stansted Airport near London Monday morning.

caption President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for their state visit to Britain, June 3, 2019. source Carlos Barria/Reuters

The first lady sported an eye-catching Burberry blouse for her British arrival.

caption President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for their state visit to Britain, at Stansted Airport near London, Britain, June 3, 2019. source Carlos Barria/Reuters

After landing, the Trumps traveled on the Marine One helicopter to Buckingham Palace to start the festivities.

caption Marine One lands as U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at Buckingham Palace, in London, Britain, June 3, 2019. source Toby Melville/Pool via Reuters

Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, were there to greet them. Melania had changed outfits into a bespoke Dolce and Gabbana dress and matching Hervé Pierre hat.

The president accompanied Prince Charles on inspecting the Guard of Honor formed by Grenadier Guards in their traditional bearskin hats.

caption President Donald Trump inspects an honour guard with Britain’s Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace, in London, Britain, June 3, 2019. source Toby Melville/Pool via Reuters

Source: The Associated Press

The first couple then joined Queen Elizabeth II outside the palace.

Members of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery performed a gun salute to kick off Trump’s visit and the 66th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s coronation.

caption A gun salute at Green Park on June 3, 2019 in London, England. source Peter Summers/Getty Images

Source: The Associated Press

The five leaders appeared side-by-side in front of the guard before entering the palace.

caption Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall welcome U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump during the Ceremonial Welcome in the Buckingham Palace Garden on June 3, 2019 in London, England. source Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Trump’s eldest daughter and adviser Ivanka was also spotted in tow with her husband and senior White House adviser Jared Kushner, upstairs the palace looking out the window.

caption Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump look out of the window at Buckingham Palace on June 03, 2019 in London, England. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The first couple headed inside the palace with the queen to view historical artifacts and artwork in the Royal Collection.

Source: The Washington Post

Prince Harry also joined the Trumps to view items from the palace’s Royal Collection.

caption President Donald Trump and Britain’s Queen Elizabeth review items from the Royal Collection at Buckingham Palace, June 3, 2019. source Carlos Barria/Reuters

The president and first lady then moved on to visit Westminster Abbey, the first of several stops at major London landmarks they’re slated to make.

caption President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tour Westminster Abbey as part of their state visit in London, Britain June 3, 2019. source Henry Nicholls/Reuters

The official state visit comes nearly two years after the president was initially invited. Protesters are expected to welcome the president with much controversy and ceremony, including displaying a 20-foot inflatable blimp of Trump looking like a baby.

caption A supporter of US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump poses outside Buckingham Palace in central London on June 3, 2019. source DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

Sources: Business Insider, USA Today

Trump met the queen last year, but it was a more informal visit at Windsor Castle, as opposed to a formal state visit.

caption Queen Elizabeth II, President Donald Trump, and first lady Melania Trump in Windsor Castle, July 13, 2018. source Steve Parsons / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Source: INSIDER

International media tuned into Trump’s trip, as he’s expected to raise issues including trade policy and Brexit over the next few days.

caption Television crews film outside Buckingham Palace in central London on June 3, 2019, on the first day of the US Presidential three-day State Visit to the UK. source DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

Source: Business Insider