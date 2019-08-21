Trump tweets lavish praise saying Israeli Jews love him like ‘the King of Israel’ and ‘the second coming of God’

caption President Donald Trump, near an Israeli flag at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem May 23, 2017. source Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

US President Donald Trump shared praise on Twitter from Wayne Allyn Root, who said that “Jewish people in Israel love him [Trump] like he’s the King of Israel. They love him like he is the second coming of God.”

Root is a controversial conservative provocateur and conspiracy theorist.

President Trump on Tuesday was criticised after questioning the loyalty of Jews who vote Democrat, with the ADL accusing him of spreading an anti-Semitic trope.

Early Wednesday, Trump tweeted: “Thank you to Wayne Allyn Root for the very nice words,” before sharing a quote from Root:

“President Trump is the greatest President for Jews and for Israel in the history of the world, not just America, he is the best President for Israel in the history of the world … and the Jewish people in Israel love him like he’s the King of Israel. They love him like he is the second coming of God. But American Jews don’t know him or like him. They don’t even know what they’re doing or saying anymore. It makes no sense! But that’s OK, if he keeps doing what he’s doing, he’s good for all Jews, Blacks, Gays, everyone. And importantly, he’s good for everyone in America who wants a job.”

“Wow!” the president exclaimed at the end of the tweets.

Trump attracted widespread criticism on Tuesday for questioning the loyalty of Jews who vote for the Democratic Party.

“I think any Jewish people that vote for a Democrat, I think it shows either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty,” Trump told reporters.

Jonathan Greenblatt, the head of the Anti-Defamation League, said in a statement that “charges of disloyalty have long been used to attack Jews.”

Root describes himself as a Jew turned evangelical Christian, and is a longstanding backer of the president. In the past he has falsely claimed that the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas was committed by Islamist terrorists.

This is real thing. Clearly coordinated Muslim terror attack. PRAY for our Vegas police. PRAY for victims. VERY bad. Awful. — Wayne Allyn Root (@RealWayneRoot) October 2, 2017

On Twitter critics were quick to point out that those of the Jewish faith do not believe in the second coming of God. Some evangelical Christians believe that the second coming of God will occur in Israel.