Trump reportedly likes to TiVo his rallies and watch them later like game tape

President Donald Trump reportedly records the coverage of his own campaign rallies and watches the playback afterward.

He especially enjoys reviewing and commentating on moments that are “evidence of his brilliance,” one source told Axios.

Trump has held a number of rallies in recent months to campaign for Republicans running for office in this year’s midterm elections.

President Donald Trump’s go-to TV show is “Fox and Friends.” But another favorite program to watch is recordings of his own campaign rallies, Axios reported on Monday.

Trump reportedly records his campaign events on his TV in the West Wing and watches the playback later “like an NFL coach reviewing game film,” sources who have watched the rallies with him told Axios.

He especially enjoys commentating on what he thinks were his best and most memorable lines – ones he “believes are evidence of his brilliance.”

In the past month, Trump has traveled to Montana, Florida, Pennsylvania, and Ohio to stump for Republicans running in close elections this cycle. Most recently, he campaigned for Troy Balderson, the GOP candidate in Tuesday’s special election for Ohio’s 12th congressional district.

“I’ve been doing this a long time now and people are used to it, every rally, it’s like, people have said P.T. Barnum. People have said that before,” Trump said of his rally performances, according to Axios. “And they think that’s easy, because hey, P.T. Barnum, he does the circus. … They don’t realize, it’s a lot of work. It’s not easy.”

Consistent themes at his rallies include boasting about the strength US economy, decrying past immigration and trade policies, and slamming the media, as well as the special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Axios also reported that in the beginning of Trump’s administration, he enjoyed watching playback of some of his favorite moments from his presidential debates against Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

According to Trump, the moment he told Clinton she’d “be in jail” if he were in charge of the laws in the US was “the greatest thing that ever happened in the history of presidential debates,” a source close to him told Axios.