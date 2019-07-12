Trump’s rant against crypto was ‘baffling’ and ‘depressingly archaic,’ says financial advisory CEO

- source
- Trump on Thursday slammed crypto currencies, saying “was not a fan of Bitcoin and other Cryptocurrencies, which are not money, and whose value is highly volatile and based on thin air.”
- Now one finance advisory firm is saying that Trump’s thoughts about bitcoin are “archaic” and his approach to cryptocurrencies is “baffling.”
The head of a financial advisory firm has referred to Trump’s thoughts on cryptocurrencies are “archaic” and “baffling.”
Nigel Green, the founder and CEO of deVere Group said: “When everything from voting to music to books is already digital, dismissing digital currencies in a digital era is, frankly, bizarre and looks depressingly archaic.”
“Does the President seriously think that traditional, fiat currencies are the way forward?”
Green added: “Standing on the sidelines, or worse looking backwards, on the issue of cryptocurrencies – which are redefining and reshaping the financial system – is a baffling approach for the leader of the world’s largest economy to take.”