Trump ranted about poll numbers and the ‘Lamestream Media’ minutes before the national moment of silence to remember 9/11

caption President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he departs on travel to Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas following back-to-back mass shootings in the cities, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 7, 2019. source Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

President Donald Trump unleashed his fury on Twitter Wednesday morning, ranting about the news media and its polling just over 30 minutes before the national moment of silence honoring the victims of the 9/11 attacks.

Trump blasted a new poll from ABC News and the Washington Post, which found that his approval ratings among voters had slipped six points to 38%.

He also assailed election polling from the news media in a follow-up tweet, and said he believed he was being undercut by “fake news.”

It’s not the first time Trump treated the 9/11 anniversary rather casually on his Twitter account.

In a hypothetical poll, done by one of the worst pollsters of them all, the Amazon Washington Post/ABC, which predicted I would lose to Crooked Hillary by 15 points (how did that work out?), Sleepy Joe, Pocahontas and virtually all others would beat me in the General Election…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2019

Trump tore into the same ABC News poll only a day before, calling it “fixed” and criticized all polling conducted by the news media as “phony.”

A national moment of silence is observed every year at 8:46am eastern time, the moment that American Airlines Flight 11 struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center. The president and First Lady Melania Trump marked the occasion on the South Lawn of the White House and they later attended commemorative ceremonies at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial.

It’s not the first time Trump treated the 9/11 anniversary rather casually on his Twitter account. Last year, he took to Twitter during the morning of September 11 to criticize the leadership of the Justice Department and draw attention to text messages between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, two FBI employees who sent texts critical of Trump during a counterintelligence probe into Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Back in 2017, Trump restrained himself and tweeted only twice – both times on 9/11.