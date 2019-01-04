Trump says Rep. Rashida Tlaib ‘dishonored’ her family, disrespected US by saying ‘impeach the motherf—er’

President Donald Trump on Friday slammed Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib for her profanity-laced call for his impeachment.

Trump said, “I thought it was highly disrespectful to the United States of America.”

After being sworn in to Congress on Thursday, the freshman representative said in an impassioned speech that Democrats were “going to impeach the motherf—er.”

President Donald Trump on Friday slammed Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib for her profanity-laced call for his impeachment.

The president said Tlaib “dishonored herself, and I think she dishonored her family.”

Trump, who has a well-documented history of using profanity, added, “I thought it was highly disrespectful to the United States of America.”

President Trump on Rep. Rashida Tlaib's 'impeach the motherf*****' comment: "I think she dishonored herself and I think she dishonored her family. Using language like that in front of her son…" pic.twitter.com/EAHdSzkHMI — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) January 4, 2019

After being sworn in to Congress on Thursday, Tlaib said in an impassioned speech denouncing the president that Democrats were “going to impeach the motherf—er.”

“People love you, and you win,” said Tlaib, the first Muslim woman elected to Congress. “And when your son looks at you and says, ‘Momma, look, you won. Bullies don’t win.’ And I said, ‘Baby, they don’t.’ Because we’re going to go in there and we’re going to impeach the motherf—er.”

Read more: ‘We’re going to impeach the motherf—er’: Rep. Rashida Tlaib made a strident anti-Trump speech hours after being sworn in

She has since faced criticism from some of her colleagues in Congress, including some Democrats, who’ve questioned her choice of words.

But Tlaib seems to be standing by her comment, tweeting on Friday: “I will always speak truth to power. #unapologeticallyMe.”

In a separate tweet, Tlaib added: “This is not just about Donald Trump. This is about all of us. In the face of this constitutional crisis, we must rise.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi downplayed the significance of Tlaib’s remark, telling the MSNBC host Joy Reid that she didn’t think it was “anything worse than what the president has said.”

“I probably have a generational reaction to it,” Pelosi said in a clip of an interview set to air Friday night. “But in any event, I’m not in the censorship business. I mean, I don’t like that language; I wouldn’t use that language. I don’t, again, establish any language standards for my colleagues.”