Trump’s resort has ‘declared war on Scotland’ by banning the country’s favorite drink and making customers furious

A Trump resort in Scotland has banned the country’s most popular soft drink over fears that it could stain the property’s expensive carpets.

The bright-orange drink, called Irn-Bru, is prohibited on the grounds of Trump Turnberry, a golf and hotel resort, following a renovation that cost an estimated $270 million, The Scotsman reports.

Trump Turnberry general manager Ralph Porciani told the Ayrshire Post that it would cost about $680,000 to replace the hotel’s ballroom carpet if it was stained.

“We can’t have it staining when to replace the ballroom carpet would be £500,000 alone,” Porciani said.

The drink, which is cheekily referred to as Scotland’s “other national drink” behind whiskey, has already ruined some of the carpets in the resort’s villas, he said.

“We have villas here with Irn-Bru stains in the carpets which I can’t let,” he said.

People are attacking President Donald Trump on social media for the new rule.

“The President of the United States has just declared war on Scotland,” one person wrote in response to the news.

Another wrote, “@realDonalTrump has gone too far this time! This means war.”

. @realDonaldTrump has gone too far this time! This means war… ???? Irn-Bru BANNED from Donald Trump's Scottish hotel https://t.co/zj98qFFQPx — CllrEricDrysdale SNP (@perthrover) May 9, 2018

The President of the United States has just declared war on Scotland. https://t.co/KjbcBNIueg — Simon MacMichael #FBPE (@simonmacmichael) May 9, 2018

Okay, now Trump has gone too far. You don't mess with #IrnBru or Scotland! https://t.co/bPvdwwEX8X — Kevin (@KJCrighton) May 9, 2018

Yet another reason to protest when he comes to the uk ???????????????????? https://t.co/nY3f8cDWQ3 — Lyndsey Forbes (@coollyndz) May 9, 2018

Like he wasn’t already despised enough… Irn-Bru barred from Scottish Trump hotel https://t.co/ARr9TxhwbW — David Watson (@filmthug) May 9, 2018

Surely the last straw? “Irn-Bru BANNED from Donald Trump's Turnberry hotel” https://t.co/AdpQ9PHOnx — David Lochhead (@defmech) May 9, 2018

Just when I thought I couldn’t dislike him more.https://t.co/MYjtJZMzXj — Louise (@PennyxxLane) May 9, 2018

I thought there was nothing Trump could do to makes the Scots like him less. He has proved me wrong. Donald Trump bans Irn-Bru from his Turnberry golf course https://t.co/LRxsstfiN2 — Paul Reynolds (@LiesNStartupPR) May 9, 2018