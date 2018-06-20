Trump snipes at ABC News for screen graphic that mistakenly claimed Paul Manafort pleaded guilty to manslaughter

caption An erroneous ABC News graphic showing incorrect information about charges against Paul Manafort. source Screenshot via Twitter

ABC News has apologized for airing an erroneous graphic that referenced criminal charges against Paul Manafort on Wednesday.

The graphic incorrectly said that Manafort had pleaded guilty to charges of manslaughter. Manafort has not been charged with manslaughter.

President Donald Trump criticized the error.

Manafort is currently in jail pending trial on nearly two dozen charges of money laundering, tax fraud, bank fraud, making false statements, and failing to register as a foreign agent. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Trump criticized the error on Twitter, and sought to characterize it as intentional.

“We regret and apologize for the false lower third graphic that aired during our special report,” ABC News said in a statement posted on Twitter. “We are investigating how incorrect information was in our system and how and why it was allowed to air.”

“We apologize to our viewers and to Mr. Manafort. There simply is no excuse for this sort of mistake,” the statement read.

Manafort is a person of interest in the special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. Manafort has been indicted on nearly two dozen charges, including bank fraud, tax fraud, money laundering, failing to register as a foreign agent, and lying to investigators.

A federal judge revoked Manafort’s $10 million bond last week and sent him to jail on Friday following new allegations of witness-tampering. He is expected to remain in jail until his trial.