Trump responds to Omarosa tapes by describing her as a pathetic fool who cried and begged for work

caption Donald Trump, then the Republican presidential nominee Omarosa Manigault attend a church service in Detroit, Michigan. source Thomson Reuters

President Donald Trump responded to his former White House aide and TV costar Omarosa Manigault releasing taped conversations with a savage description of her work.

He described her as a “Wacky” woman who will never be successful and who begged for a job with him that she couldn’t satisfactorily perform.

Omarosa has a new book out and has made a number of bold claims about Trump that the White House has already pushed back on.

President Donald Trump responded to his former White House aide and reality TV costar Omarosa Manigualt’s release of taped conversations from her time in his administration with a savage description of her work.

From Trump’s Twitter:

Wacky Omarosa, who got fired 3 times on the Apprentice, now got fired for the last time. She never made it, never will. She begged me for a job, tears in her eyes, I said Ok. People in the White House hated her. She was vicious, but not smart. I would rarely see her but heard really bad things. Nasty to people & would constantly miss meetings & work. When Gen. Kelly came on board he told me she was a loser & nothing but problems. I told him to try working it out, if possible, because she only said GREAT things about me – until she got fired!

In another tweet Trump admitted it was “not presidential” to talk about Omarosa in this way, but called her a “lowlife” and suggested biased media organizations would try to portray her as honest to make him look bad.

Omarosa began work at Trump’s White House after the inauguration in 2017, when she served as a “public liaison,” and had exited the role by the end of the same year. White House security reportedly had her physically removed.

Now, as part of a promotional push for a her new book, “Unhinged: An Insider Account of the Trump White House,” Omarosa has appeared on TV shows with tapes of her time in the administration.

One of those tapes was allegedly taken in the White House situation room, a secure site where aides are not allowed to bring their cell phones or recording devices, and captures Chief of Staff John Kelly firing her form her job there.

Omarosa later played audio of a call with Trump on the “Today Show” on NBC. The clip contained Trump expressing regret that she had to leave with conciliatory phrases like: “I don’t love you leaving at all.”

During her time at the White House, the usually provocative Omarosa mainly kept away from the spotlight until her dismissal. Her name hasn’t been attached to any of Trump’s more consequential policies.

Omarosa worked on Trump’s campaign and consistently offered him praise and defended him from charges of racism or poor behavior.

From Omarosa in 2016, when she directed Trump’s African-American outreach:

“Every critic, every detractor, will have to bow down to President Trump. It’s everyone who’s ever doubted Donald, who ever disagreed, who ever challenged him. It is the ultimate revenge to become the most powerful man in the universe.”

Since then, Omarosa has gone on to claim that Trump is a racist whom she recorded using racial slurs against black people.

The White House has already pushed back on a number of claims published in Omarosa’s book.