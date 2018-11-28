Trump retweets meme suggesting deputy AG Rod Rosenstein committed treason amid wild Twitter spree

President Donald Trump had an active Wednesday morning on Twitter, which included retweeting a meme suggesting Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein committed treason.

The meme also included other well-known figures associated with either the investigation into Russian election interference or the Democratic party.

Trump’s relationship with Rosenstein has been a subject of great speculation given his ire over the deputy attorney general’s role in appointing Mueller to run the Russia investigation.

The meme also included other well-known figures associated with either the investigation into Russian election interference or the Democratic Party, such as special counsel Robert Mueller and former President Barack Obama. It essentially calls for Trump’s political opponents to be tried for treason, and by retweeting it the president seemingly offered his tacit endorsement.

Rosenstein is somewhat hard to see in the meme, but his inclusion is particularly notable given his ongoing, prominent role in the Trump administration.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from INSIDER.

The meme incorrectly suggests that “Russia collusion is a proven lie.” There is not currently any definitive proof the Trump campaign colluded with Russia, but there’s also an ongoing investigation into the matter.

source Twitter

The president recently elevated Matthew Whitaker – who served as chief of staff to former Attorney General Jeff Sessions – to acting attorney general. In the process, Trump controversially bypassed Rosenstein.

This comes not long after reports Trump wanted the Justice Department to prosecute his political foes, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former FBI Director James Comey. Both are featured in the meme the president retweeted on Wednesday.

Trump was reportedly warned by former White House counsel Don McGahn that pursuing the prosecution of Clinton or Comey could be grounds for impeachment.