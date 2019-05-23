A close-up photo of Trump’s notes for his angry press conference revealed an embarrassing spelling error

caption President Donald Trump slammed Democratic leaders at an impromptu press conference at the White House Rose Garden on Wednesday. source Leah Millis/Reuters

President Donald Trump held an impromptu press conference on Wednesday, in which he said he won’t work with Democrats until they drop their “phony investigations” into him.

Washington Post photographer Jabin Botsford took a close-up picture of the notes Trump brought to the speech, which said: “Dems have no achomlishments.”

See the photo below.

A zoomed-in photo of the notes that President Donald Trump brought to his fiery speech on Wednesday has revealed an embarrassing spelling mistake.

Jabin Botsford, a staff photographer at The Washington Post, captured the president holding handwritten notes that say: “Dems have no achomlishments.” He likely meant “accomplishments.”

Trump notes captured by @jabinbotsford:

“They want to impeach me over acts that they did”

“Dems have no achomlishments [sic]”https://t.co/WUGczy4y2c pic.twitter.com/ealXzJEFJM — Dan Eggen (@DanEggenWPost) May 22, 2019

Trump’s address to the media Wednesday came after he walked out of a meeting with Democratic leaders on infrastructure.

At the impromptu press conference in the White House Rose Garden, he said he would not work with them until they drop their “phony investigations” into him.

House Democrats have launched a series of investigations into Trump, including his business dealings and whether he obstructed justice in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential elections.

Here’s what the president’s notes also said:

“We believe that the President of the U.S. is engaged in a cover-up” – which is a direct quote from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi earlier that day.

“Most transparent.”

“They want to impeach me over acts that they did.”

“Dems have no achomlishments [sic].”

“I’m going to keep working for the American people.”

The notes appear to have been written by Trump himself. Here’s what Trump’s handwriting looks like, as can be seen in his notes to critical journalists in the past:

source Chris Moody

source Facebook

Trump also misspells words often in his tweets, and has written words like “covfefe” and “unpresidented” in the past.

