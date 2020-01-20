Trump’s Russia adviser was escorted from the White House after 2 months on the job, as part of a mysterious security probe

caption Andrew Peek has been placed on administrative leave pending the result of a security-related investigation. source CNN

The National Security Council’s senior director for European and Russian affairs has been placed on administrative leave, and escorted out of the White House, the Associated Press and Axios reported.

Andrew Peek was put on leave pending the result of an as-yet unknown security-related investigation, the reports say.

Peek was appointed to the role in November. The National Security Council is the main foreign-policy unit at the White House.

His predecessors, Fiona Hill and Tim Morrison, testified to the House last year as part of President Donald Trump’s impeachment probe.

Before his White House appointment, Peek worked for the State Department, and focused on Iran and Iraq.

The NSC, which is the White House’s main foreign policy unit, told the two outlets that “we do not discuss personnel matters.” Business Insider has been unable to reach Peek for comment.

Peek’s predecessor, Tim Morrison, testified last November as part of the House’s investigation into President Donald Trump’s impeachment, which stemmed from a July 2019 phone call between him and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump was impeached by the House on charges of abuse of power and obstructing Congress last December. The case moved to the Senate last week, and the chamber will now decide whether to remove the president from office.

Morrison’s predecessor in the role, Fiona Hill, also testified in Trump’s impeachment probe, where she warned of the ongoing threat to US democracy posed by Russia.

caption Fiona Hill, former senior director for Europe and Russia on the National Security Council, testifies to a House Intelligence Committee hearing as part of President Donald Trump’s impeachment inquiry in November 2019. source Erin Scott/Reuters

Before being placed on leave, Peek had been expected to attend the upcoming Davos summit in Switzerland, where Trump and other political and business leaders will gather for the World Economic Forum.

While at the State Department, Peek served as a deputy assistant secretary focusing on Iran and Iraq.

Prior to this, he was a US Army intelligence adviser to now-retired Marine Gen. John Allen, who commanded the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force in Afghanistan at the time.