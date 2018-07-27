Michael Cohen reportedly claims Trump greenlit the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting between campaign officials and Russians

caption U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks with his son Donald Trump Jr. during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., January 11, 2017. source REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former longtime lawyer, says Trump knew in advance about a Russian lawyer’s offer to the Trump campaign of dirt on then Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election, multiple media reports said.

CNN, citing sources with knowledge of the matter, reported that Cohen claims he was one of several people who were present when Donald Trump Jr. informed Trump of the offer. Cohen reportedly says that Trump greenlit the meeting after hearing about it from his son.

Trump Jr. was later one of three top Trump campaign officials, including Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner, who met with the Russian lawyer and several other Kremlin-linked individuals at Trump Tower in June 2016.

CNN and NBC News reported that Cohen does not have physical evidence – like a tape recording – to back up his claim but is willing to testify about it under oath to the special counsel Robert Mueller.

The offer of kompromat from the Russian lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, was pitched in an email to Trump Jr. as being “part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump.”

The meeting and any subsequent possible attempts to conceal its purpose now make up a key portion of Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the election and whether members of the Trump campaign colluded with Moscow to tilt the race in Trump’s favor.

Trump and his lawyers maintain that he did not know anything about the meeting in advance. But a central thread in Mueller’s investigation is Trump’s role in crafting an initially misleading statement about the meeting’s purpose after news of it was first reported last summer.

The July 2017 statement reads:

“It was a short introductory meeting. I asked Jared and Paul to stop by. We primarily discussed a program about the adoption of Russian children that was active and popular with American families years ago and was since ended by the Russian government, but it was not a campaign issue at the time and there was no follow up. I was asked to attend the meeting by an acquaintance, but was not told the name of the person I would be meeting with beforehand.”

Cohen reportedly did not say anything about whether Trump knew of the meeting when he testified before two congressional committees in 2017.

On Thursday night, the president’s current lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, slapped away Cohen’s alleged claims, calling him “an incredible liar” who has “a tremendous motive to lie now.”

Cohen is currently at the center of an investigation in the Southern District of New York. The FBI raided his home, office, and hotel room in April, seizing a multitude of documents and recordings pertaining to his own business dealings and his work for Trump.

Cohen has not been charged with a crime, but he is in legal jeopardy, as evidenced by his stated willingness to “put family and country first” and “tell the truth” about Trump.

The claims about Trump’s alleged prior knowledge of the meeting are pertinent to the broader Russia investigation in which Mueller and his prosecutors are trying to make sense of Russia’s interference in the 2016 election – and whether members of the Trump campaign colluded with the Russians to help get Trump elected.

The president continues to deny such claims.