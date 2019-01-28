Trump reportedly said ‘this Russia thing is all over now’ when he fired Michael Flynn, almost two years ago

caption Donald Trump, then the Republican presidential nominee, and retired Lieutenant General Michael Flynn at a rally in Colorado in October 2016. source David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images

President Donald Trump thought that the “Russia thing” would end when he fired national security advisor Michael Flynn, according to Chris Christie.

Christie wrote in an upcoming book that both Trump and Jared Kushner thought removing Flynn as National Security Adviser in February 2017 would draw a line under the scandal.

But, as of January 2019, special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the links between Trump and Russia is still dominating US political news.

Flynn has admitted lying to the FBI, and is due for sentencing in March. Mueller’s probe dropped its latest indictment, of Trump ally Roger Stone, on Friday.

President Donald Trump confidently said “this Russia thing is all over now” when he fired his national security advisor, Michael Flynn, at the start of 2017, according to former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

Trump fired Flynn almost two years ago, but the move did little to prevent scrutiny of Trump’s relationship with Russia dominating large parts of the news agenda ever since.

In his new book, “Let Me Finish,” Christie said that Trump told him at the time: “This Russia thing is all over now, because I fired Flynn.”

Christie wrote that he laughed at the comment.

He then said that appeared to puzzle Trump, according to an excerpt from the book published by The New York Times.

Trump is said to have responded: “What do you mean? Flynn met with the Russians. That was the problem. I fired Flynn. It’s over.”

According to Christie, Jared Kushner, Trump’s son in law and advisor, then backed up the president. “That’s right, firing Flynn ends the whole Russia thing,” Christie quoted Kushner as saying.

Investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and any contact between the Trump campaign and Russia have continued.

As recently as Friday, former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone was indicted on charges of obstruction, false statements, and witness tampering by special counsel Robert Mueller as part of the Russia investigation.

Mueller’s probe has resulted in several indictments and guilty pleas, including a guilty plea from Flynn.

Flynn pleaded guilty last December to one count of lying to the FBI when interviewed for the Russia investigation.

His sentencing has been delayed until March, as prosecutors said it was possible he would cooperate more with the investigation.

Christie was an early supporter of Trump, campaigning for him after he dropped out of the presidential race himself and leading Trump’s transition team.

But the high-profile Republican did tell Trump in December that he was not interested in being his chief of staff.

caption Michael Flynn. source Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

In his book, Christie said that Kushner told him he was “crazy” for thinking that they would still be talking about the Russia issue in 2018.

In an interview with The Times, Christie said that he did not believe Flynn was fired over the Russia investigation.

He also said that he never saw any evidence of collusion with Russia, and that he did not believe Flynn should have been fired in the first place.