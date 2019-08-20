Chinese state media broadcast a rap remix of Trump telling people to let China deal with the Hong Kong protests, in a cringeworthy attempt to undermine activists

caption A still of Donald Trump from the rap video posted by state media on Saturday. source CGTN/Twitter

Chinese state media broadcast a rap condemning the Hong Kong protests, which remixed President Donald Trump telling outsiders to steer clear of the situation.

CGTN, The People’s Daily, and China Daily simultaneously shared “Hong Kong’s Fall” by pro-government hip-hop group Chengdu Revolution to Twitter on Saturday.

The music video features violence at protests and a clip of Trump from August 2 where he said China rules over Hong Kong and doesn’t need US advice.

Trump’s comment chimes with the Chinese government’s stance that the protests in Hong Kong are an internal issue which other countries should not comment on.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Chinese state media broadcast a remix of Donald Trump telling people to avoid condemning China’s activities in Hong Kong, in the form of a music video by Chinese rappers designed to undermine the protest movement.

“Hong Kong’s Fall” by Chengdu Revolution used the comment, made by Trump on August 2, to slam demonstrators protesting Chinese state interference, which are now in their third month.

The song, half in English and half in Mandarin, was simultaneously posted on social media by state media outlets The People’s Daily, CGTN, and China Daily on Saturday.

Chengdu Revolution demand an end to the protests in the song, which suggests that the Chinese military could use tanks and soldiers to end the movement with violence.

Here’s the full video:

Read more: Twitter ran paid ads from China’s state news media criticizing the Hong Kong protests

It quotes Trump saying: “Hong Kong’s a part of China, they’ll have to deal with that themselves they don’t need advice.”

Trump’s comments are almost identical to the Chinese government’s official stance on the Hong Kong protests, which it considers an internal matter which governments and rights organizations should not comment on.

Officials in Beijing have said numerous times that other governments should not speak out about what is happening. Last week the UN Human Rights Office accused Hong Kong’s police of excessive harshness in dealing with the protesters.

The rap echoes news last week that at least 10 pop stars from mainland China, Taiwan and Hong Kong, had pledged their allegiance to Beijing and the one-China policy.

Read more: An adorable video shows a Hong Kong child leading streams of protesters in a chant: ‘Hong Kong people, keep going!’

Protests first arose in March as response to a bill that would have permitted China to extradite Hong Kong residents to mainland China.

caption A still from the rap video shared by state media in China on Saturday. source Twitter/CGTN

The bill was stalled, but protests have evolved into a wider pro-democracy movement which has resulted in multiple clashes between police and protesters.

On August 12, Beijing strongly condemned the protests, accusing “radical Hong Kong protesters” of engaging in “deranged” acts of violence.

caption A still of Donald Trump from the rap video slamming Hong Kong broadcast by state media on Saturday. source Twitter/CGTN

Yang Guang, a spokesman for the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, said protesters attacked and injured police officers in clashes over the weekend and called for swift punishment “without leniency, without mercy.”

Chinese paramilitary forces – members of the People’s Armed Police – was recently seen massing at a sports stadium in Shenzhen, just minutes from Hong Kong, where they are training for crowd and riot control.

Here are the lyrics to Chengdu Revolution’s song:

[In English] Hey, democracy! Why you always hiding somewhere so hard to see? So many counterfeits copying, So I guess you must be some kind of luxury. Once I heard you be found in the Middle East, people were throwing bombs across the city streets. If that’s what you want, sorry I can’t agree, get those foreign armies outta town then we can talk about it.

Now you be found in Hong Kong, I start to think.

Who found you? who are you? Who’s hiding behind the scene? All I see is a beautiful dream turning to nightmare. Can I say hi there? Hong Kong they all liars. Yeah I’m talking about American hypocrisy, They know nothing about love, just wars and casualties. And Mrs Clinton you know nothing about Chinese citizens. Now I got some words from your President.

[Trump clip] “Something’s probably happening with Hong Kong”

Somebody wanna split Hong Kong from us They started a riot, bring chaos and violence But this time we stick together. Any advice, President?

[Trump clip] “Because Hong Kong’s a part of China they’ll have to deal with that themselves they don’t need advice.”

[In Mandarin] There are 1.4 billion Chinese standing firmly behind Hong Kong Police, They will always protect Hong Kong without any hesitation. Airplanes, tanks, and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, All gathering in Shengzhen, waiting for command to wipe out terrorists if needed. We don’t see freedom, we don’t see peace and democracy, What we all witness these days are self-called “protesters,” Attacking Hong Kong Police officers with weapons. These pests are planning on overthrow the government by violence, But we see that as their last performance before self destruction, Since the collapse of the Soviet Union, Libya, and Egypt, Color revolution has been secretly going on, Rubbish will eventually ended up in trash bin.

Those who harm others are destined to be judged and eradicated, Weapons are for enemies, not for brothers, Don’t dance around with your filthy claws, Someone are gloating across the ocean expecting more tragedy.

But happiness is always short-lived. Let’s see who can win the last laugh

[Trump clip] Something is probably happening with Hong Kong.

[In English] Somebody wanna split Hong Kong from us They started a riot Bring chaos and violence But this time we stick together

[Trump clip] Something is probably happening with Hong Kong.

Any advice, President?