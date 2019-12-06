Trump’s salt and pepper shakers tower over everyone else’s. Obama, Bush, and Clinton used the same size shakers as their guests.

When he’s having working lunches or dinners at the White House, President Donald Trump often wields salt and pepper shakers almost twice the size of everyone else’s.

This could be another one of his power moves, alongside his fierce handshakes and bulky suits.

Photos show Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama using the same size shakers as their White House guests, while Trump’s usually tower over others.

President Donald Trump displays his power with firm handshakes, a second scoop of ice cream, and towering salt and pepper shakers.

Mark Knoller, CBS News’ White House correspondent, pointed out how much bigger Trump’s shakers were in a tweet on Thursday.

Insider combed the photo archives and found that Trump more often than not gets much larger salt and pepper shakers than other foreign leaders or American politicians when dining at the White House. And we couldn’t find instances of Trump’s most recent predecessors using larger shakers than those of their guests.

The large shakers might just be because he enjoys salty foods like KFC chicken, Big Macs, and bacon and eggs. But it could also be another power move, alongside his fierce handshakes and bulky suits.

These photos show how much bigger Trump’s White House salt and pepper shakers usually are than everyone else’s, and how they compare to those of Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama.

To set the scene, we’ll start with former President Bill Clinton. It appears he and former Vice President Al Gore ate lunch with typical-sized, nondescript salt and pepper shakers.

caption Pres. Bill Clinton answering reporter’s query while having lunch w. VP Al Gore (L) at WH. source Dirck Halstead/The LIFE Images Collection / Getty

Condiment equality continued with former President George W. Bush. In 2005, he seasoned his food with the same size salt and pepper shakers as his Secretary of State, Condoleezza Rice.

When former Vice President Joe Biden joined former President Barack Obama for lunch in the private dining room of the White House, the shakers were equal.

But Obama was well-known for his regimented eating, so maybe bigger salt shakers weren’t a priority.

caption Former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden talk before lunch in the private dining room at the White House January 8, 2014 in Washington, DC. source Brendan Smialoski / AFP / Getty

In the one photo we could find of Obama dining in the Cabinet Room, he had the same size shakers as his guests. Obama and Clinton usually had coffee or tea in that room, not full meals.

caption President Barack Obama and Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak approach the table at the start of a working lunch in the Cabinet Room of the White House, August 18, 2009. source Pete Souza / White House

White House meals changed forever when Trump became president. He dined with the Emir of Kuwait in the Cabinet Room in September 2017. While they reportedly shared a laugh at the expense of the media, they didn’t share shakers. Trump’s were far larger.

caption Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah (front L) and others wait while US President Donald Trump and US Vice President Mike Pence speak before a luncheon in the Cabinet Room of the White House on September 7, 2017 in Washington, DC. source Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty

Note the positioning here. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s little shakers float all alone, while Trumps’ sizable shakers are positioned right behind his title.

In early 2018, Trump’s shakers were again larger than everyone else’s when he dined with the United Nations Security Council at the White House.

caption President Donald J. Trump speaks during a lunch with the United Nations Security Council on January 29, 2018 at The White House in Washington, DC. source Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty

The trend continued in March 2018. Even former Secretary of Energy Rick Perry got the small shakers.

Let’s get a closer look.

We did find a few instances where Trump had the same size shakers as others. Interestingly, this was in the Cabinet Room, the same room where the shakers have come in different sizes.

caption President Donald J. Trump, joined by Vice President Mike Pence and Cabinet members, participates in an expanded working luncheon with the Emir of Qatar Tamin bin Hamad Al Thani Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in the Cabinet Room of the White House. source Shealah Craighead / White House

In December 2017, everyone had normal sized shakers in the Roosevelt Room.

caption President Donald Trump speaks during a lunch meeting with Republican members of the Senate in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on December 5, 2017. source Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty

And again, in the Roosevelt Room, in June 2018.

caption President Donald Trump attends a working lunch with U.S. governors at the White House June 21, 2018 in the Roosevelt Room, in Washington, DC. source Win McNamee / Getty

But there were more examples of the president’s larger shakers. In April, Trump met with Baltic leaders at the White House, and he made it clear who was boss.

Trump continued his salt and pepper tradition when he met again with the UN Security Council in late 2019.

caption US President Donald Trump takes part in a luncheon with the UN Security Council permanent representatives in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on December 5, 2019. source Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty

Trump’s pepper shaker alone dwarfs both of US Representative to the UN Kelly Craft’s.

caption US President Donald Trump listens as US Representative to the UN Kelly Craft speaks during a luncheon with the UN Security Council permanent representatives in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on December 5, 2019. source Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty

There’s one other strange dynamic to this salt and pepper controversy. Note how everyone’s salt and peppers sit close together, while Trump’s shakers (which are the same size as everyone else’s here) are positioned far apart.

caption US President Donald Trump (R-center) speaks during a working lunch with governors on workforce freedom and mobility in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC on June 13, 2019. source Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty

Look at that width.

caption President Donald Trump speaks during a working lunch with governors on “workforce freedom and mobility” at the Cabinet Room of the White House June 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. source Alex Wong/Getty

People might question, how much seasoning does a president need? And why are the shakers so eye-catching? Are they intertwined?

caption President Donald Trump speaks during a working lunch with governors on workforce freedom and mobility in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC on June 13, 2019. source Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty

One answer is that it could be another Trump power move. Instead of a handshake, now he displays his power with a mighty shake of the salt, or a spray of black pepper.

Or maybe he just feels at ease having a pinch more salt and pepper at the ready.

caption President Donald Trump gestures while speaking to reporters in the Rose Garden following a lunch meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) at the White House October 16, 2017 in Washington, DC. source Chip Somodevilla / Getty

The White House didn’t respond to Insider’s request for comment on the larger salt and pepper shakers, so the world may never know.