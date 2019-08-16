President Trump, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren have ruthlessly attacked Amazon as their campaigns have quietly spent a combined $265,000 on the site

Some of Amazon’s harshest critics are spending tens of thousands of dollars on the e-commerce site, according to campaign finance data.

President Donald Trump and Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren have attacked Amazon repeatedly for its treatment of workers, relationship with the US Post Office, and a host of other issues.

Meanwhile, their 2020 presidential campaigns have already spent a combined $265,000 on the e-commerce site, according to an analysis of federal campaign finance data by the Center for Public Integrity

Trump’s campaign has spent the least among the three. Since January 2017, his campaign has spent about $45,000 on Amazon office supplies. Warren’s campaign has spent $81,000 on the site and Sanders’ campaign has spent $139,000.

Sanders’ campaign told the Center for Public Integrity: “Senator Sanders has not flinched in taking on Amazon and other large corporate monopolies, and he will continue to take them on when he’s in the White House.”

The campaigns for Trump and Warren didn’t immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Trump, Sanders, and Warren are among Amazon’s harshest and most outspoken critics.

Trump has repeatedly railed against Amazon on Twitter. He has accused the tech giant of not paying enough taxes, abusing its relationship with the US Postal Service, and putting “many thousands of retailers out of business.”

Trump also frequently accuses Amazon of influencing news coverage through the Washington Post, which is owned by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. He once referred to Bezos as “Jeff Bozo.”

Sanders recently criticized the Washington Post as well, saying it doesn’t support him because it’s owned by Bezos.

Sanders has also attacked Amazon for its treatment of workers and last year pressured the company to pay a minimum wage of $15 an hour, which Amazon implemented in November.

Warren, meanwhile, has introduced a policy proposal that would break up Amazon, separating its departments and assets into different companies.

“Amazon crushes small companies by copying the goods they sell on the Amazon Marketplace and then selling its own branded version,” Warren wrote in a Medium post on the plan.