Trump says Democrats are wasting the country’s time on ‘BULLSHIT’ in angry tweet on impeachment

caption President Donald Trump. source Reuters

President Donald Trump on Wednesday tweeted that Democrats were wasting time on “BULLSHIT.”

“The Do Nothing Democrats should be focused on building up our Country, not wasting everyone’s time and energy on BULLSHIT,” Trump said.

The White House has locked horns with Democrats over the escalating impeachment inquiry launched last week over the Ukraine scandal.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said Democrats were wasting time on “BULLSHIT” in an angry tweet amid an escalating battle with congressional lawmakers over the Ukraine scandal and impeachment inquiry.

Trump tweeted: “The Do Nothing Democrats should be focused on building up our Country, not wasting everyone’s time and energy on BULLSHIT, which is what they have been doing ever since I got overwhelmingly elected in 2016, 223-306. Get a better candidate this time, you’ll need it!”

The Do Nothing Democrats should be focused on building up our Country, not wasting everyone’s time and energy on BULLSHIT, which is what they have been doing ever since I got overwhelmingly elected in 2016, 223-306. Get a better candidate this time, you’ll need it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2019

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi last week launched a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump over a whistleblower complaint that centers on a conversation the president had with his Ukrainian counterpart.

In a July 25 phone call, Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter. The whistleblower complaint accuses Trump of abusing his office to solicit foreign interference in the 2020 election.

Read more: Trump’s actions with Ukraine were ‘profoundly stupid’ and beyond anything any president has ever done, historians and veteran diplomats say

Trump wanted Ukraine to investigate the Bidens over allegations linked to Hunter’s work for a Ukrainian natural-gas company, Burisma Holdings. There’s no evidence of wrongdoing by either Biden.

Though Trump has acknowledged that he asked Ukraine to investigate the Bidens, the president has denied any wrongdoing and painted the impeachment inquiry as a partisan “witch hunt.”

Trump has also been using the impeachment inquiry to rile up his base and fundraise for his reelection campaign, raising $13 million in roughly two days.

Earlier Wednesday, Trump tweeted: “All the Do Nothing Democrats are focused on is Impeaching the President for having a very good conversation with the Ukrainian President. I knew that many people were listening, even have a transcript. They have been at this ‘stuff’ from the day I got elected. Bad for Country!”

In a separate tweet, Trump also called on Rep. Adam Schiff, who as the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee is intricately involved in the impeachment inquiry, to resign.