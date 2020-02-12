Trump says he doesn’t mind that a key Pacific ally is tearing up a military pact with the US, a move the Pentagon called ‘unfortunate’

The Philippines is terminating the Visiting Forces Agreement, a major military accord on the status of US troops rotating in and out of the Philippines.

“I don’t really mind if they would like to do that,” President Donald Trump said Wednesday, adding that it will save money. He admitted his thinking is different from military strategists.

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said Tuesday that Manila’s decision to tear up the pact was “unfortunate,” saying it pushed the alliance in the “wrong direction.”

The US Embassy in the Philippines called it a “a serious step with significant implications for the US-Philippines alliance.”

A Pacific ally key to US efforts to confront China is tearing up a major military agreement, but President Donald Trump says he doesn’t mind, even as his secretary of defense expresses concern over the moves.

President of the Philippines Rodrigo has decided to terminate the 1998 Visiting Forces Agreement, a bilateral accord on the status of US troops rotating in and out of the Philippines.

The country notified the US Tuesday.

“I don’t really mind if they would like to do that,” Trump said Wednesday, adding that “it will save a lot of money.” The president admitted that his “views are different from others,” Reuters reported.

Trump has also put pressure on other East Asian alliances, namely those with Japan and South Korea, through repeated requests for allies to pay more for US security assurances.

After the US Embassy in the Philippines received notice of Manila’s desire to end the VFA -one of three defense agreements, among which are also the Mutual Defense Treaty and the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement, that collectively serve as a cornerstone for the alliance – it called the move a”serious step with significant implications for the US-Philippines alliance.”

Later Tuesday, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said the decision by the Philippines, a long-time US ally, was “unfortunate,” while admitting he was still processing the news, CNN reported.

“I do think it would be a move in the wrong direction as we both, bilaterally with the Philippines and collectively with a number of other partners and allies in the region, are trying to say to the Chinese, ‘You must obey the international rules of order. You must obey, you know, abide by international norms,” he said, according to USNI News.

“As we try and bolster our presence and compete with [China] in this era of great power competition, I think it’s a move in the wrong direction for the longstanding relationship we’ve had with the Philippines for their strategic location, the ties between our peoples, our countries.”

The unilateral move by the Philippines follows a US decision to cancel the visa of Philippines Sen. Ronald dela Rosa, a close ally in Duterte’s brutal war on drugs. The cancellation led Duterte to threaten the VFA in late January, the Associated Press reported.

“I’m warning you … if you won’t do the correction on this, I will terminate” the agreement,” he said, adding, “I’ll end that son of a b—-.”

Duterte has been a strong critic of the US and the alliance, favoring a more independent foreign policy than some of his predecessors.

The end of the VFA, which will occur 180 days after notification, will puts hundreds of joint military exercises, as well as counterterrorism support, and other security assistance programs at risk and potentially jeopardize efforts to deter China.