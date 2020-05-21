Trump: ‘I tested very positively in another sense so—this morning. Yeah. I tested positively toward negative, right. So, I tested perfectly this morning. Meaning I tested negative.’

President Donald Trump went on a riddle of a tangent Thursday in response to a question about how much longer he’ll be taking the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine.

After saying he plans on wrapping up the treatment in two days, Trump asserted that he once again tested negative for the virus – but not in a remotely straightforward way.

“I tested very positively in another sense so- this morning,” Trump said. “Yeah. I tested positively toward negative, right. So. I tested perfectly this morning. Meaning I tested negative.”

A quick but understandable misinterpretation of President Donald Trump’s latest comments could have sent markets plummeting.

Trump was conducting his usual exchange with reporters before getting on Marine One – sometimes known as “chopper talk” – when he went on a riddle of a tangent.

A reporter asked the president how much longer he would be taking the hydroxychloroquine for.

Trump said it would be for two more days before going on a strange tangent about his testing.

“And I’m still here, I’m still here,” Trump said. “I tested very positively in another sense so- this morning. Yeah. I tested positively toward negative, right. So. I tested perfectly this morning.”

A cacophony of reporter questions began to rival the volume of the helicopter behind Trump right before he clarified, “Meaning I tested negative.”

A smile came over Trump’s face as the reporters kept asking what he meant.

“But that’s a way of saying it – positively toward the negative.”