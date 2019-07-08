Trump says he will ‘no longer deal with’ the UK ambassador after leaked cables showed the British diplomat criticizing the president

caption President Donald Trump and Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May hold a joint news conference in London, Britain, June 4, 2019. source Carlos Barria/Reuters

President Donald Trump on Monday said he would “no longer deal with” the United Kingdom’s ambassador to the US after leaked cables revealed the British diplomat criticizing the president.

“I do not know the Ambassador, but he is not liked or well thought of within the US. We will no longer deal with him,” Trump tweeted of Sir Kim Darroch.

It’s not clear if this means the Trump administration will cut off all communication with Darroch. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from INSIDER. The British Embassy in Washington also did not immediately respond to an inquiry from INSIDER.

In the leaked dispatches to London, which were obtained by the British news outlet The Daily Mail, Darroch said of Trump and his administration: “We don’t really believe this Administration is going to become substantially more normal; less dysfunctional; less unpredictable; less faction riven; less diplomatically clumsy and inept.”

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday defended Darroch and said she has “full faith” in him. May has rejected Darroch’s view of the president, however, and a spokesperson said she’s launched a probe into the leak of the memos, The Guardian reported.

Meanwhile, Trump in his Monday tweets also lambasted May over her government’s handling of Brexit, stating, “I have been very critical about the way the UK and Prime Minister Theresa May handled Brexit. What a mess she and her representatives have created. I told her how it should be done, but she decided to go another way.”

“The good news for the wonderful United Kingdom is that they will soon have a new Prime Minister,” Trump added. “While I thoroughly enjoyed the magnificent State Visit last month, it was the Queen who I was most impressed with!”

May is set to leave her position as British prime minister after she failed to garner enough support over her plans for how Brexit – the UK’s departure from the European Union – should be handled. She announced her resignation as prime minister in late May, and stepped down as leader of the Conservative Party in early June.

Boris Johnson, a staunch Brexit advocate whose bombastic demeanor has drawn comparisons to Trump, is the top prospect to replace May.