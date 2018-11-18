Trump says he won’t attempt to amend the Constitution to win a 3rd term despite previous praise of abolished Chinese term-limits

caption US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC. source Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Donald Trump says he won’t try to amend the Constitution to win a third term as president.

Trump previously praised Chinese president Xi Jinping for abolishing term limits.

No American president besides FDR has won more than two terms.

Democrats are dead set on defeating Trump in the 2020 elections, but Trump himself seems to already have considered his options for 2024.

When asked in a wide-ranging interview with Fox News’ Chris Wallace whether or not he “would try to amend the constitution so you could serve a third term,” Trump flatly replied: “no.”

“I think the eight-year limit is a good thing, not a bad thing,” he continued.

In March, Trump was recorded at a fundraiser praising Chinese President Xi Jinping’s abolishment of presidential term limits, saying “He’s now president for life. President for life. No, he’s great.” Trump spoke admiringly of the move, commenting “And look, he was able to do that. I think it’s great. Maybe we’ll have to give that a shot someday.” The crowd laughed at Trump’s remarks but it wasn’t clear in the recording whether or not Trump was joking.

Trump and all presidents since 1947 have been limited to two terms by the 22nd Amendment. The Amendment was passed shortly after Franklin Delano Roosevelt served his fourth term as president. No other president has successfully won three terms.

Despite Trump’s assertion that he won’t attempt a third term as president, he’s already said he will run for a second in 2020, expressing confidence that he’ll be able to beat a plethora of potential opponents – from Oprah to Joe Biden.