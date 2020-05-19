Trump says he’s ‘looking for a new outlet’ after Fox News anchor expressed shock at the president’s announcement that he takes hydroxychloroquine

caption A composite image showing Donald Trump, then a presidential candidate, in a debate sponsored by Fox News in 2016, and Fox News host Bret Baier responding to Trump’s comments about the network on Monday. source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/Fox News/Business Insider

President Donald Trump said in a Monday tweet that he is “looking for a new outlet” after a Fox News host slammed his announcement that he’s taking hydroxychloroquine was and advised viewers not to use it.

On Monday, Trump said he’s been taking the drug to prevent coronavirus infection; there is no evidence that the drug works to prevent or treat the novel coronavirus.

Fox News host Neil Cavuto said, “I cannot stress this enough, this will kill you.”

Dr. Manny Alvarez, senior managing editor of Fox News’ health team called the announcement “highly irresponsible.”

President Donald Trump lashed out at Fox News after host Neil Cavuto expressed shock at Trump’s announcement that he is taking hydroxychloroquine as a prevention for the coronavirus.

The drug has not been proven as an effective treatment for the virus, and the Federal Drug Administration recently warned that there was a “risk of heart rhythm problems” and shouldn’t be taken outside of a clinical or hospital setting.

Trump tweeted on Monday night that Fox News is not the same. “We miss the great Roger Ailes. You have more anti-Trump people, by far, than ever before. Looking for a new outlet!” Trump wrote.

.@FoxNews is no longer the same. We miss the great Roger Ailes. You have more anti-Trump people, by far, than ever before. Looking for a new outlet! https://t.co/jXxsF0flUM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2020

“I take it,” Trump told reporters of his use of the drug. “I would’ve told you that three to four days ago, but we never had a chance because you never asked me the question.”

On Fox News, Cavuto was surprised by the president’s touting of the drug and warned viewers against using the drug.

He mentioned a recent study by the Department of Veterans Affairs and academic researchers, which said that hydroxychloroquine had no benefit on coronavirus patients and was also linked to higher death rates for VA patients hospitalized with the disease, Business Insider previously reported.

Trump, however, suggested that the study was conducted “with people that aren’t big Trump fans.”

Cavuto, however, said the study was not political.

“It was a test on patients there, and those who took it in a vulnerable population, including those with respiratory or other conditions, they died,” Cavuto said. “I want to stress again: They died. If you are in a risky population here, and you are taking this as a preventative treatment to ward off the virus or in a worst-case scenario you are dealing with the virus, and you are in this vulnerable population, it will kill you. I cannot stress enough: This will kill you.”

Additionally, Dr. Manny Alvarez, senior managing editor of Fox News’ health news, said on Fox News that Trump’s announcement was “highly irresponsible.”

“I would like the White House physician to come out tomorrow and explain to me what has changed in a week and a half or two weeks for the president to take this medication when all the data that has been coming out very repetitively has shown that there’s really not a major benefit,” Alvarez said.

Dr. Manny Alvarez, senior managing editor of Fox News' health news, says that it is "highly irresponsible" for Trump to claim that he's now taking hydroxychloroquine. He also wants the White House physician to explain what's changed since studies have shown no benefits. pic.twitter.com/QAxYVTM1kG — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) May 18, 2020

In a memo, the White House physician said he discussed the benefits and health risks of hydroxychloroquine with Trump, and they “concluded the potential benefit from treatment outweighed the relative risks.”

The Food and Drug Administration has allowed for the emergency use of the drug for COVID-19 patients in a hospital setting, but growing studies show that the drug may not be effective. Additionally, the FDA has warned against using hydroxychloroquine, “outside of the hospital setting or a clinical trial due to risk of heart rhythm problems.”

Fox News did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.