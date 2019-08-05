Trump incorrectly referred to Toledo, Ohio, as the location of a mass shooting. It was actually in Dayton.

caption President Donald Trump speaks from the White House on Monday about the shootings over the weekend in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. source Leah Millis/Reuters

President Donald Trump on Monday incorrectly suggested that a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, over the weekend was in the city of Toledo.

Toledo is roughly 150 miles from Dayton.

“May God bless the memory of those who perished in Toledo,” Trump said.

But the Ohio shooting did not occur in Toledo – it was in Dayton.

The shooting in a popular nightlife district of Dayton early on Sunday left nine people dead. The gunman was also killed by police officers.

Trump: "May God bless the memory of those who perished in Toledo." pic.twitter.com/ShG5FvI5iR — Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher (@tommyxtopher) August 5, 2019

The mass shooting in Dayton occurred just hours after a shooting in El Paso, Texas, left at least 20 people dead.

In his remarks on Monday, Trump denounced both shootings and said that “hate has no place in America.”

Trump, who has been facing pressure to explicitly denounce white nationalism, said: “The shooter in El Paso posted a manifesto online consumed with racist hate. In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry, and white supremacy.”

The president also said he was directing the Justice Department “to propose legislation ensuring that those who commit hate crimes and mass murders face the death penalty and that this capital punishment be delivered quickly, decisively, and without years of needless delay.”

The president placed much of the blame for the shootings on video games and mental illness.

“We must reform our mental-health laws to better identify mentally disturbed individuals who may commit acts of violence,” Trump said, adding, “Mental illness and hatred pulls the trigger, not the gun.”