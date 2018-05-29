Trump says ‘Angry Democrats’ in Mueller probe will meddle in the 2018 midterm elections

source Getty

President Donald Trump claimed that the team working on Robert Mueller’s investigation “will be meddling with the mid-term elections.”

Trump called Mueller’s team “The 13 Angry Democrats.” Some have contributed to Democratic candidates, though Mueller himself is a Republican.

Trump’s attacks on the law enforcement agencies have ramped up as the midterms draw closer, where he stands to lose control of Congress and totally stall his agenda.

President Donald Trump claimed on Thursday that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s legal team “will be meddling with the mid-term elections” in the course of carrying out their probe.

Trump said Mueller’s team, whom he terms “The 13 Angry Democrats” intend to interfere with the midterms, which are mostly taking place in November.

The claim was unusual given that their work, investigating allegations of collusion with Russia and subsequent obstruction of justice, relate to the 2016 presidential elections instead.

Trump tweeted: “The 13 Angry Democrats (plus people who worked 8 years for Obama) working on the rigged Russia Witch Hunt, will be MEDDLING with the mid-term elections, especially now that Republicans (stay tough!) are taking the lead in Polls. There was no Collusion, except by the Democrats!”

Trump often refers to Mueller’s legal team as “13 Angry Democrats,” as some of them have contributed to Democratic candidates, though Mueller himself is a Republican.

But Trump’s Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said in February that the 2018 election was vulnerable to meddling, and that “Russia probably will be the most capable and aggressive source of this threat in 2018.”

“Why aren’t the 13 Angry and heavily conflicted Democrats investigating the totally Crooked Campaign of totally Crooked Hillary Clinton,” Trump continued without mentioning specifically why the Clinton campaign would be investigated.

He followed up with another tweet in which he said he has “got to start focusing my energy” on other issues like North Korea, trade deals, and the economy instead.

Sorry, I’ve got to start focusing my energy on North Korea Nuclear, bad Trade Deals, VA Choice, the Economy, rebuilding the Military, and so much more, and not on the Rigged Russia Witch Hunt that should be investigating Clinton/Russia/FBI/Justice/Obama/Comey/Lynch etc. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2018

Mueller’s team was charged with investigating possible collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia’s government one year ago.

Since then he has since expanded its investigation to include possible obstruction of justice by Trump, who fired the head of the FBI who was leading the probe.

Trump consistently denies colluding with Russia and has frequently attacked the FBI and other investigative bodies for looking into his campaign’s actions. His attacks on the law enforcement agencies have ramped up as the elections draw closer.

2018 will see a wide mix of Senate, House, and Gubernatorial elections across the US over a span of months. The Democrats have 18 seats up for reelection in the Senate while the Republicans only have 6, but Democrats only need to win two additional seats to get a majority.

If Democrats win control of one or both houses of Congress in 2018, it could bring Trump’s already stalled legislative agenda to a standstill.