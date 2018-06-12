Trump applauds North Korea’s ‘great beaches,’ says they would be a perfect location for condos and hotels

In a press conference following his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore, President Donald Trump applauded North Korea’s “great beaches” and said they would be a great location for condos and hotels.

Trump’s claim to fame was as a condo and hotel developer.

As a former developer, Trump appeared to hint at that real estate could be the key to North Korea’s economic development as a country.

“As an example, they have great beaches,” Trump said to reporters. “You see that whenever they’re exploding their cannons into the ocean. I said, ‘Boy, look at that view. Wouldn’t that make a great condo?'”

Trump added that North Korea could be a great location for hotels, too.

“You could have the best hotels in the world right there,” Trump said. “Think of it from a real estate perspective. You have South Korea, you have China, and they own the land in the middle. How bad is that, right? It’s great.”

Trump’s news conference on Tuesday came after his historic meeting with Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, where the two world leaders discussed North Korea’s path to denuclearization and signed a statement that the two nations would open relations.

Watch Trump’s remarks below: