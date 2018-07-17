‘The Fake News is going Crazy!’: Trump says his meeting with Putin was better than the one he had with NATO

caption US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands as they hold a joint news conference after their meeting in Helsinki, Finland on July 16, 2018. source REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

President Donald Trump said his Monday meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland was “better” than his summit last week with NATO allies in Brussels.

Trump has come under fire for seemingly favoring Russia, a US adversary, over NATO allies.

In a Tuesday morning tweet, President Donald Trump said his closed-door meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland on Monday was “better” than his summit last week with NATO allies in Brussels.

“While I had a great meeting with NATO, raising vast amounts of money, I had an even better meeting with Vladimir Putin of Russia. Sadly, it is not being reported that way – the Fake News is going Crazy!,” Trump wrote.

During Monday’s summit in Finland, Trump shocked the world and caused several high-profile members of the Republican Party to strongly rebuke him when he shrugged off Russian election meddling in 2016, casting doubt on the findings of his own intelligence agencies, and attacked his own law enforcement agency, the FBI, for not having taken possession of the DNC’s hacked server.

Trump’s defense of Russian interests at the expense of European allies and his own intelligence community is a trend that has been building up for months, leaving the US’ closest allies bewildered.

On Sunday, Trump described the European Union as a “foe,” during an interview with CBS from his golf course in Scotland. “In a trade sense, they’ve really taken advantage of us,” he said, adding that Russia was a foe only in “certain respects.”

During the NATO summit in Brussels the week prior, Trump slammed the US’s close allies on multiple occasions for not contributing enough, in his view, to their own defense and to NATO’s budget. He also accused Germany of being “controlled” by Russia for receiving some of their energy from a Russian gas pipeline.

Beyond firing off tweets critical of the US’ historically close European allies, Trump also reportedly arrived 30 minutes late to the first day of the summit, missing two big meetings with other world leaders and causing NATO’s secretary general to call an emergency session.

On Monday, Germany’s foreign minister said his nation “can no longer completely rely” on the US following Trump’s sustained attacks on Chancellor Angela Merkel and his remarks about the EU being a “foe.”

At the G7 summit in Canada in June, Trump also defended Russia, reportedly suggesting to attendees that Russia’s annexation of Crimea was justified because most Crimeans speak Russian.

On his way out of the G7 summit, Trump continued to criticize the Prime Minister of Canada, one of the US’ closest allies, over trade issues, calling him “indignant” in a tweet.