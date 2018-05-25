Trump cuts North Korea some slack, saying Singapore summit could happen and ‘everyone plays games’

President Donald Trump said Friday that he was in communication with North Korea.

The June 12 summit he canceled on Thursday could still take place.

This comes after North Korea walked back some of its hardline rhetoric.

“We’re talking to them now,” Trump said. “It was a very nice statement they put out. We’ll see what happens.”

President Donald Trump told White House pool reporters on Friday that he was talking to North Korea and that the summit between him and Kim Jong Un that he canceled Thursday could still take place.

Earlier, Trump tweeted praise of North Korea for what he called a “warm and productive” statement that walked back some of Pyongyang’s hardline chatter from the days before.

“We’ll see what happens,” Trump said Friday when asked whether the summit was still on. “We’re talking to them now. It was a very nice statement they put out. We’ll see what happens.”

“It could even be the 12th,” Trump said of summit, which had been scheduled for June 12. “They very much want to do it. We’d like to do it. We’re going to see what happens.”

Though Trump cited “tremendous anger and open hostility” from Pyongyang as his reason for canceling the summit, he left the door open for future summits or reconciliation, telling Kim in a letter that he could write or call him at any time.

Now it seems North Korea has changed its tune, and Trump is sticking to his word and considering going through with the summit.

As far as the diplomatic back-and-forth that derailed what would have been a historic meeting between a US and North Korean leader, Trump seemed understanding.

“Everybody plays games,” Trump said.

While Trump has expressed openness to revisiting the summit, he also warned on Thursday that the US military, South Korea, and Japan all stood ready to respond to any “foolish or reckless” behavior from North Korea.