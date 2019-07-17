‘One of the all-time classics!’: Trump celebrates Nancy Pelosi being forced to defend the four progressive congresswomen he attacked in racist tweets

caption U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi while joined by Vice President Mike Pence before delivering the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol Building on February 5, 2019 in Washington, DC. source Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

President Donald Trump is celebrating Nancy Pelosi being forced to defend the four progressive congresswomen with whom she had been previously been feuding from his racist Twitter attacks.

President Donald Trump is celebrating Nancy Pelosi being forced to defend the progressive congresswomen with whom she had been previously been feuding from his racist Twitter attacks. Trump described the political episode as “one of the all-time classics” in an interview with the Daily Mail.

“Look, they played the race card on Nancy Pelosi,” Trump said of the congresswomen accusing her of singling out women of color. “She then – it’s one of the all-time classics, they played it on Nancy Pelosi! And I came to her defense … she then, a week later, played it on me!” Trump said, calling it “rather amazing.”

Tensions between Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the freshman Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts reached a high point last week, with Ocasio-Cortez accusing Pelosi of “singling out” women of color after Pelosi criticized the group in an interview with New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd.

In the interview, Pelosi described the group as “just four people,” and had previously scolded Ocasio-Cortez’s chief of staff for his tweets attacking more moderate “Blue Dog” Democrats over their votes on a contentious immigration bill.

Trump poured fuel on the fire with a series of racist Sunday tweets that – without using names – suggested that the congresswomen leave America and “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.” Three of the four lawmakers were born in the United States, with Omar immigrating to America as a refugee from Somalia as a child.

Trump’s tweets and subsequent defenses of his comments have since caused a firestorm on Capitol Hill, forcing Pelosi to put aside her disagreements with the four congresswomen and their staffs and come to their defense.

On Tuesday night, the House passed a resolution condemning Trump’s tweets as “racist.”

Not only did Pelosi defend the lawmakers on the House floor, but she found herself in a procedural skirmish by reading aloud the title of the resolution, which called the president’s tweets “racist” – in violation of House procedure – leading to a vote to strike her remarks from the congressional record, which failed.

Trump told the Daily Mail he “wasn’t unhappy” with how the events surrounding his tweets played out, adding, “the only thing they have, that they can do is, now, play the race card … which they’ve always done.”