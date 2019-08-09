Trump announces that the US won’t be doing business with Huawei

source Reuters

President Trump told reporters on Friday that the US won’t be doing business with Huawei, according to Bloomberg.

The announcement comes amid China’s refusal to buy US agricultural goods, which is said to be China’s retaliation to the tariffs that Trump announced on remaining imports from China.

On Friday, Huawei also announced its own “Harmony” operating system to power its mobile devices should the US continue to bar the company from using Google’s Android operating system.

Trump’s announcement, coupled with Huawei remaining on the entity list, prohibits US agencies and companies from buying Huawei telecoms products without express permission from the US government, unless the US and China come to an agreement over trade that also includes taking Huawei off the entity list.

Huawei’s position in the entity list severly affects Huawei’s mobile and computer hardware business that runs on US software, like Google’s Android and Microsoft’s Windows. Without Google’s and Microsoft’s software, Huawei devices are at a huge disadvantage.

The US is also reportedly delaying US companies from doing business with Huawei, according to a Bloomberg report.

On Monday, China allowed its currency to devalue against the US dollar, which some are saying is a move in a “currency war.” The United States officially labeled China a “currency manipulator” in response.

Huawei announcement on Friday its home-grown Harmony operating system that’s designed to power its mobile devices should the company continue to be barred from using Google’s Android operating system.

It’s been almost three months since the US first announced that Huawei had been placed on an “entity list” in May, which banned US companies form doing business with Huawei. Since then, the status of Huawei’s trade blacklist status has been uncertain. In June, Trump contradicted the US Commerce Department’s trade blacklist by announcing that US companies could continue to do business with Huawei. Trump’s announcement Friday makes it clear the company is still prohibited from doing business with US companies.