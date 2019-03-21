Trump says it’s time for the US to recognize Israel’s annexation of Golan Heights, something 9 previous presidents refused to do

caption President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hold a bilateral meeting during the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, September 26, 2018. source Carlos Barria/Reuters

President Donald Trump on Thursday said it’s time for the US to recognize the Golan Heights, one of the globe’s most disputed territories, as part of Israel.

Trump tweeted, “After 52 years it is time for the United States to fully recognize Israel’s Sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which is of critical strategic and security importance to the State of Israel and Regional Stability!”

This comes just a few weeks before national elections in Israel, but Trump has denied doing this to boost Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – one of his top global allies – in his bid for reelection.

Israeli troops seized the Golan Heights from Syria in the Six-Day War of 1967, and it annexed the territory in 1981.

Today, it’s considered one of the most disputed territories in the world, as much of the international community views Israel’s presence there as an illegal occupation.

By pushing for the US to recognize Israel’s sovereignty, Trump is once again undermining the rest of the world – including US allies – much like his decision to formally recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and move the US embassy there.

Trump’s big announcement comes just a few weeks before Israel’s national elections, when his political ally Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hopes to be reelected.

But there’s not a clear timeline in place for Trump to formally recognize the Golan Heights as Israeli territory, and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from INSIDER.

Netanyahu is already celebrating the matter as if it is settled.

“At a time when Iran seeks to use Syria as a platform to destroy Israel, President Trump boldly recognizes Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights,” the Israeli leader tweeted on Thursday. “Thank you President Trump!”

