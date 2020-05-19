Trump threatens to permanently halt WHO funding, membership unless WHO chief makes ‘major substantive improvements’

President Donald Trump penned a letter to WHO chief Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus that says, unless the organization makes “major substantive improvements” in the next 30 days, the US will permanently halt funding and reconsider membership.

On April 14, Trump announced he was temporarily halting funding to the WHO while his administration performed a review of the organization for a “failed response to the COVID-19 outbreak.”

“The only way forward for the World Health Organization is if it can actually demonstrate independence from China,” Trump wrote in the letter. “My Administration has already started discussions with you on how to reform the organization.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

President Donald Trump penned a letter to the World Health Organization chief that said unless the organization makes “major substantive improvements” in the next month, the US will permanently halt funding and reconsider membership.

The lengthy letter was addressed to the WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and Trump shared the letter in a tweet on Monday. It leveled a series of accusations of missteps made by the organization, and compared Dr. Tedros’ response to former WHO chief Harlem Brundtland’s response to the SARS outbreak in the early 2000s.

“In 2003, in response to the outbreak of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in China, Director-General Harlem Brundtland boldly declared the World Health Organization’s first emergency travel advisory in 55 years, recommending against travel to and from the disease epicenter in southern China,” the letter stated.

“She also did not hesitate to criticize China for endangering global health by attempting to cover up the outbreak through its usual playbook of arresting whistleblowers and censoring media,” the letter continued. “Many lives could have been saved had you followed Dr. Brundtland’s example.”

This is the letter sent to Dr. Tedros of the World Health Organization. It is self-explanatory! pic.twitter.com/pF2kzPUpDv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2020

In February, the WHO praised China for its mass quarantines at the time and so-called “transparency,” saying its actions provided a “window of opportunity” to fight the disease. But the increasing death toll and rapid of spread of the disease painted a different picture of the reality of the outbreak.

On April 14, Trump announced he was temporarily halting roughly $400 million in funding to the WHO, while his administration performed a review of the organization for what he called a “failed response to the COVID-19 outbreak.”

However, global health experts warned against such a move, as the WHO helps developing countries with health crises and cutting funding could, in turn, potentially exacerbate the outbreak in the US.

On Monday, Trump rejected an invitation to a virtual gathering to address the WHO, and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar appeared in his stead. Azar slammed the WHO in the virtual meeting, echoing the similar criticisms from Trump’s letter.

When asked later Monday about why he wasn’t present, Trump accused the WHO of being a “puppet of China.”

“The only way forward for the World Health Organization is if it can actually demonstrate independence from China,” Trump wrote in the letter. “My Administration has already started discussions with you on how to reform the organization.”

Trump gave the WHO a 30-day deadline to “commit major substantive improvements,” or he said he will make his “temporary freeze of United States funding to the World Health Organization permanent and reconsider our membership in the organization.”

“I cannot allow American taxpayer dollars to continue to finance an organization that, in its present state, is so clearly not serving America’s interests,” the president concluded.

This is a breaking story. We will update as more details become available.