Trump tweets video of ‘Mini’ Mike Bloomberg licking his ‘dirty’ fingers while eating pizza in apparent coronavirus reference

caption Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Donald Trump attend The Fourth Annual JOE TORRE SAFE AT HOME FOUNDATION Golf Classic at Trump National Golf Course on July 20, 2007 in Briarcliff Manor, NY. source CLINT SPAULDING/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday night to attack 2020 Democratic candidate Mike Bloomberg, his one-time golf partner, for eating pizza with his hands.

“Mini Mike, don’t lick your dirty fingers. Both unsanitary and dangerous to others and yourself!” Trump tweeted to his more than 70 million followers.

The president was apparently referencing the Wuhan coronavirus, which has led to the deaths of of nine people in the US, as of Tuesday.

Health providers recommend frequent and vigorous hand-washing to slow the spread of the contagious virus.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

While millions of Americans went to the polls on Tuesday night, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to attack 2020 Democratic candidate Mike Bloomberg, his one-time golf partner, for eating pizza with his hands.

Trump tweeted a video of Bloomberg snacking at a campaign event in Florida on Tuesday – and pinned the tweet to his account. In the video — taken from a Bloomberg campaign Instagram clip — the former New York City mayor tore the crust off a piece of pizza and then licked his fingers.

“Mini Mike, don’t lick your dirty fingers. Both unsanitary and dangerous to others and yourself!” Trump tweeted to his more than 70 million followers. He “pinned” the tweet, featuring it at the top of his profile.

The president was apparently referencing the Wuhan coronavirus, which is rapidly spreading across the world and has led to the deaths of more than 3,100 as of Tuesday, with nearly 93,000 people infected.

The US has reported at least 120 confirmed cases and nine coronavirus deaths, all in Washington state.

Health providers recommend frequent and vigorous hand-washing to prevent the virus’ spread.

The president wasn’t the only critic to take issue with Bloomberg’s pizza eating habits.

“Even without coronavirus, this action should be grounds for lawsuits and perhaps worker’s comp,” Jezebel’s Emily Alford wrote in a Tuesday story, titled “Mike Bloomberg Is Nasty.”