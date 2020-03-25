One of Trump’s visits to his Scotland resort cost taxpayers more than $950,000 in Secret Service fees

caption President Donald Trump plays golf at Trump Turnberry Luxury Collection Resort in Scotland during an official visit to the UK on July 15, 2018. source Leon Neal/Getty

A new report details expenses incurred during the president’s trip to his Trump Turnberry Resort in Scotland in July 2018.

The report says that Secret Service agents racked up $950,000 in bills on airfare lodging, rental cars, overtime pay, and golf cart rentals.

It remains unclear how many Secret Service agents accompanied Trump on the trip to Scotland for the trip.

Secret Service agents racked up a $950,000 bill on one of President Donald Trump’s trips to his Scotland resort, according to a new report from the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General (OIG).

The report, released last week and initially reported by CBS News, details the expenses incurred during the president’s trip to his Trump Turnberry Resort in Scotland in July 2018.

The estimated total cost of $950,000 for the trip includes $466,424 spent on rental cars, $322,427 on hotel rooms, $84,899 on overtime pay, $63,744 on commercial airfare, $11,719 on logistical support, and $4,048 on golf cart rentals. The costs of meals and incidentals were redacted from the report – as was the number of Secret Service staff.

The Scotland trip was part of a larger European trip in which the president also visited Belgium, England, and Finland.

Senators Elizabeth Warren, Tom Carper, and the late Elijah Cummings, had requested a review of the trip’s costs in 2018.

“American taxpayers should not be on the hook for President Trump’s golf weekend to a property he owns as a private businessman,” Warren, Carper, and Carolyn Maloney, who now chairs the House Oversight Committee, told CBS News in a statement in response to the OIG’s latest report. “The president has consistently abused the levers of government to promote his own personal enrichment, and we are calling on him today to reimburse the American people for the more than $1 million price tag for this unnecessary and wasteful trip. This is their money – not his – and he should return it to them immediately.”

In May 2019, it was reported that Trump’s golf outings had cost taxpayers more than $102 million in travel and security expenses in the first two years of his presidency.

Before taking office, Trump often criticized President Barack Obama for his golf outings and vacations. According to analysis from the Huffington Post, Obama spent about $115 million total on travel during his eight years in the White House.