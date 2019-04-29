Trump served another college championship team fast food in what is becoming a new White House tradition

source Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump served the Baylor women’s basketball team fast food during their visit to the White House.

Trump also served the Clemson and North Dakota State football teams fast food during their visits.

The Lady Bears were the first women’s championship team to be honored on their own at the White House.

In what’s becoming a new tradition, President Donald Trump served another college championship team fast food during their White House visit.

On Monday, the Baylor women’s basketball team became the first women’s championship team to be honored on their own at the White House. Several women’s teams visited the Trump White House at the same time in 2017 when he honored the championships of some non-revenue sports, such as soccer and rowing.

Like Clemson’s and North Dakota State’s football teams, the Lady Bears were treated to a meal that included McDonald, Chick Fil A, and Wendy’s.

The team posted a photo of the spread to Twitter.

Good time at the State Dining Room!#SicEm pic.twitter.com/tT8bdch3Bh — Baylor Lady Bears (@BaylorWBB) April 29, 2019

Trump first served fast food to Clemson after they won the college football national championship. They visited the White House during the government shutdown, and thus, the White House catered fast food. The spread got so much attention that it now seems to be the standard meal.