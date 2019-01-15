Trump is serving the Clemson football team Wendy’s and McDonald’s in the White House. Here’s the history behind the president’s fast-food obsession.

caption President Donald Trump presents fast food to be served to the Clemson Tigers. source Chris Kleponis – Pool/Getty Images

President Trump is serving McDonald’s and Wendy’s at the White House on Monday night – but it’s far from the first time the president’s enjoyment of fast food has been apparent.

On Monday, Trump announced plans to serve the Clemson football team fast food during their visit to the White House, following the team’s national-championship win. The decision was in part because most of the White House staff is furloughed during the government shutdown, which is now in its 24th day, White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley told CNN.

“I think we’re going to serve McDonald’s, Wendy’s, and Burger King with some pizza,” Trump told reporters outside the White House. “I really mean it. It’ll be interesting.”

Photos at the event show a spread of food wrapped in McDonald’s and Wendy’s packaging.

According to a video taken by White House correspondent for Yahoo News Hunter Walker, Trump said hamburgers are being served, along with french fries, pizza, and more.

Here’s a video I shot of President Trump showing off his 300 hamburgers. pic.twitter.com/P06S6I5w07 — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) January 14, 2019

Trump enjoys fast food, according to reports (and social media). “I like it all. It’s all good stuff. Great American food,” the president says in the video taken by Walker.

Throughout the presidential campaign, fast food was a staple in Trump’s diet. The president’s go-to McDonald’s order was two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish sandwiches, and a large chocolate shake, according to former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and top Trump campaign aide David Bossie.

“Like an amazing professional athlete who has a routine that they do all the time when they’re ready for a big game,” Trump “would consistently do the same things,” Lewandowski told Business Insider earlier this year.

Trump has previously applauded fast-food chains for their cleanliness.