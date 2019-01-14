The Clemson football team will visit the White House and Trump says they’re serving them Wendy’s, McDonald’s, and Burger King

The Clemson Tigers took down Nick Saban and his Alabama Crimson Tide juggernaut, 44-16, in the College Football Playoff national championship game to earn their second title in three years.

Head coach Dabo Swinney and the Tigers are slated to visit President Trump at the White House for a traditional championship visit.

Just hours before the team’s arrival on Monday, Trump announced that the White House planned to serve “McDonald’s, Wendy’s, and Burger Kings [sic] with some pizza” to some of the most elite athletes in the sport because Trump “would think that’s their favorite food.”

Winning a national championship comes with a lot of perks, one of the most exciting of which is a trip to the White House.

This year, the Clemson Tigers took down Nick Saban and his Alabama Crimson Tide juggernaut, 44-16, in the College Football Playoff national championship game to earn their second title in three years.

Now, just one week after their sweet, sweet victory, the Tigers can add the savory taste of burgers and fries to their championship palates.

President Trump announced Monday morning that the White House planned to serve Dabo Swinney’s team fast food for dinner during their visit later in the day.

“I think we’re going to serve McDonald’s, Wendy’s, and Burger Kings [sic] with some pizza,” Trump said. “I really mean it. It’ll be interesting.”

Indeed.

Trump offered that he “would think that’s their favorite food” while explaining the night’s cuisine to media gathered outside the White House.

Many on social media were quick to point out that elite athletes likely wouldn’t choose fast food as their first choice meal, although Tigers wunderkind quarterback Tyler Lawrence admitted to fueling up on Chick-fil-A while studying film before the national championship.

